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Opposition Leader Accuses President Ali Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Corruption, President Says Its Is ‘Blackmail”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Corruption Firestorm: Opposition Leader Accuses President Ali of Building $2.2B Private Highway Ranch with Public Funds

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A massive political crisis is unfolding this evening as Guyana’s Head of State finds himself at the center of explosive corruption allegations. Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has leveled a series of sweeping accusations against President Irfaan Ali, claiming the President has illegally funneled more than $2.2 billion in taxpayer dollars into the development of a massive, private agricultural estate.

In a highly detailed broadcast presentation, Mohamed alleged that the President has spent the last three years constructing a sprawling, ultra-modern 150-acre ranch located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The Opposition Leader argued that the immense scale and speed of the capital investment cannot logically or legally be justified by the President’s official state salary or known legitimate private streams of income.

According to the allegations, the estate has been aggressively modernized with state-funded logistics and utility connections, including a newly paved 2.2-kilometer dedicated access road, a private water grid, and extensive electrical infrastructure. Mohamed contends that these high-value civil works were executed by bypassing standard public procurement channels.

“This is what the President of Guyana has stolen from them simply to enrich his own life,” Opposition Leader Mohamed charged during the video presentation. “A President exists to serve its citizens, not himself. The scale of this investment far exceeds what could reasonably be funded through official presidential earnings or any legal private enterprise.”

The $2.2 Billion Estate Asset Ledger

The Opposition’s formal brief outlines an extensive, high-yield commercial operation running within the 150-acre highway perimeter:

  • Livestock & Poultry Units: Industrial facilities housing approximately 80,000 chickens alongside hundreds of head of cattle, sheep, and goats.
  • Agro-Industrial Infrastructure: Nine high-tech hydroponic greenhouses, seven climate-controlled shade houses, and extensive commercial fruit orchards.
  • Aquaculture & Logistics: Specialized commercial fish-breeding ponds, heavy agricultural machinery pools, and dedicated living quarters for a permanent workforce.
  • The Executive Compound: A luxury residential estate featuring private recreational facilities and a heavily fortified residential manor.

The Opposition Leader further claimed that the private ranch operates with an extensive, full-time payroll that includes professional farm managers, veterinarians, heavy machinery operators, manual laborers, and private security personnel. This operational framework, Mohamed argued, incurs millions of dollars in annual payroll expenses that bypass independent oversight or asset declaration to the Integrity Commission.

Mohamed pointedly contrasted the luxury of the highway estate with the economic realities of everyday citizens, accusing the Head of State of personal enrichment while thousands of Guyanese continue to struggle with inadequate housing, crumbling regional roads, and chronic electricity blackouts from the national grid. Citing a total vacuum of independent domestic oversight, the Opposition Leader formally called on the international community—specifically United States federal authorities—to investigate the development for potential abuse of public office and transnational money laundering, while demanding the President’s immediate resignation.

“It is Blackmail” — President Ali Hits Back at Mohamed Family

President Irfaan Ali has fiercely rejected the corruption allegations, firing back with serious counter-accusations of his own. In an immediate response, the Head of State characterized the entire presentation as a malicious, orchestrated smear campaign, stating flatly that he will not succumb to what he described as targeted blackmail by the Mohamed family.

The President disclosed that long before the video’s release, his office had received a series of covert, hostile communications warning him that damaging personal information would be systematically leaked to the public unless his administration agreed to make specific executive “amends.”

While the President did not detail the exact nature of the demanded concessions, government insiders suggest the friction may be linked to strict regulatory and legal pressures currently facing the Mohamed family’s corporate holdings. President Ali maintained that his private agricultural investments are fully documented, legally compliant, and completely funded through transparent, legitimate private means. Vowing to let the justice system deal with the matter, the Head of State declared that his administration will not be intimidated or distracted from its national development agenda by criminal coercion.

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