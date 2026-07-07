HomeArticlesPNCR/APNU DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM ALI OVER LINDEN-SOESDYKE LANDS
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PNCR/APNU DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM ALI OVER LINDEN-SOESDYKE LANDS

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HGP Nightly News – The PNCR/APNU is calling on President Dr. Irfaan Ali to fully disclose his income, assets, liabilities, and any financial arrangements tied to lands along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, saying recent revelations about the property raise serious questions that require clear answers.

The party said the issue is not new, pointing out that one of the 19 fraud-related charges previously brought against Ali before he became President had concerned lands along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Those charges were later discontinued after Ali assumed office.

By raising that history, the PNCR/APNU is arguing that the latest questions surrounding the lands cannot be dismissed as a new or isolated issue.

The party is now demanding that the President state clearly whether he is the beneficial owner of the farm lands in question.

It also pointed to reports that the lease arrangement costs about $25 million annually, saying the public deserves to know how those payments are being financed and whether they match the President’s declared sources of income.

According to the PNCR/APNU, Ali has a fiduciary responsibility as President of Guyana to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

The party said citizens are entitled to know how the wealth connected to the lands was acquired and whether all legally required declarations have been made.

The PNCR/APNU argued that full disclosure would help remove doubts, build public confidence, and show a real commitment to good governance.

It said no public official, regardless of office, should be shielded from scrutiny in a democratic society.

“The President must answer these legitimate questions and provide the accountability that the people of Guyana deserve,” the party said.

The controversy was first brought into the public spotlight by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, who released a video questioning President Ali’s ownership of a luxury ranch at Long Creek and alleging that the property could not be reconciled with the President’s official income.

Mohamed also linked the matter to the proposed Former Presidents benefits bill, claiming taxpayers could end up funding perks connected to the property after Ali leaves office.

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