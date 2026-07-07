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TRANSPARENCY WATCHDOG ALARMED BY REPORTS OF PRESIDENT’S LIVESTOCK FARM

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HGP Nightly News – Transparency International Guyana says it is “alarmed” by recent reports that President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali owns a substantial livestock farm at Long Creek.

In a statement, the anti-corruption watchdog said the reports raise serious questions about possible conflicts of interest, misuse of public resources, and breaches of the Public Integrity Act.

“These revelations raise urgent and serious questions about conflicts of interest, misuse of public resources, and violations of the Public Integrity Act,” the organisation said.

The group warned that the allegations surrounding the Long Creek facility could further weaken global confidence in Guyana’s governance and investment climate.

It said that if the matter is not addressed, it could have long-term consequences for Guyana’s reputation as a stable, transparent, and attractive place for investment.

To avoid any perception of bias, Transparency International Guyana said it is inviting Transparency International chapters and independent experts from other countries to lead and conduct the investigation.

“TI Guyana invites Transparency International member chapters and independent experts from other jurisdictions to lead and conduct the investigation,” the statement said.

The organisation said its local chapter would serve only in a consultative and facilitative role, providing local context and logistical support while leaving investigative independence to external experts.

According to TI Guyana, the proposed probe should examine transparency, the use of state resources for personal enrichment, compliance with the Public Integrity Act, and possible abuse of state privileges.

The watchdog said public accountability and ethical standards must apply equally to all public officials.

It urged the Government of Guyana to address the allegations urgently.

“The Government of Guyana must address these allegations with alacrity,” the organisation said.

TI Guyana also warned that “continued obfuscation or attempts to gaslight the public” would only deepen mistrust at home and further damage Guyana’s international standing.

The group said the evidence published so far is serious and requires full, transparent scrutiny.

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