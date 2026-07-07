HomeArticlesMOHAMED QUESTIONS PRESIDENT’S WEALTH, CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION
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MOHAMED QUESTIONS PRESIDENT’S WEALTH, CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has called for President Irfaan Ali to resign immediately, questioning the President’s ownership of a large livestock farm and private estate at Long Creek, along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

In a public statement posted on Team Mohamed’s Facebook page, Mohamed estimated the current market value of the 150-acre ranch at more than $5 billion.

He contrasted that figure with Ali’s official presidential salary, which he placed at about $3.7 million per month, and argued that the President has spent his career in public service.

“President Irfaan Ali has confirmed his ownership of the luxury estate ranch, which is estimated to be worth more than $5 billion based on the current market value of land along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway while his presidential salary is $3.7 million dollars per month,” Mohamed stated.

“It is important to note that President Irfaan has been a public servant all his life. His luxury estate is located in Long Creek,” he added.

Mohamed further alleged that the estate was developed within three years of Ali taking office in 2020.

He claimed the matter raises serious questions about the President’s wealth and accused him of abusing public office.

Mohamed also argued that the controversy is unfolding while many Guyanese continue to face poverty and economic hardship.

He described the situation as a “lasting mark of shame” and claimed Ali would be remembered as Guyana’s “most corrupt and selfish president.”

The Opposition Leader also linked the ranch controversy to the proposed Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill currently before the National Assembly.

According to Mohamed, the bill would provide former presidents with benefits such as unlimited electricity, water, technical staff, clerical staff, security, and state-owned vehicles.

He alleged that those benefits could allow Ali to maintain his private estate at taxpayers’ expense after leaving office.

Mohamed claimed the proposed benefits could be used to help run the ranch, including through state-funded staff, vehicles, utilities, and security.

President Ali has responded to the wider criticism by saying he has made the appropriate declarations to the Integrity Commission, as required by law.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Ali said the acquisition of his assets and the source of funds used to acquire them can be verified through relevant financial and regulatory records.

However, Mohamed maintains that the President must answer publicly and resign immediately.

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