OPPOSITION DEMANDS ACTION OVER ALLEGED MAZARUNI MINING OPERATIONS

HGP Nightly News – The Office of the Leader of the Opposition has called on government regulators and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate reports of alleged illegal mining activities in the Mazaruni area, raising concerns about what it describes as unequal enforcement of mining laws.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Office said it had received reports that large-scale mining equipment was being mobilized and deployed in an area linked to Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed despite concerns about the legality of the operations.

The Office contended that the matter had already been reported to relevant authorities but alleged that no visible enforcement action has been taken.

According to the statement, the situation stands in contrast to recent government operations targeting small and medium-scale miners, including Indigenous miners, during which authorities conducted raids, seized equipment and pursued court action.

The Opposition argued that the apparent difference in response raises questions about whether regulatory agencies are applying the law consistently.

“This glaring double standard raises serious concerns that state institutions are being weaponized against political opponents while others are allowed to operate with impunity,” the statement said.

The Office called on the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Police Force to publicly disclose what investigations, if any, have been conducted into the reported activities.

It also requested information on any enforcement measures taken and the authority under which the operations are allegedly continuing.

The statement further warned that prolonged inaction could erode public confidence in regulatory institutions.

“Every hour that passes without enforcement action further undermines public confidence in the integrity of the regulatory system,” the Office asserted.

Beyond questions of legality, the Opposition said it is concerned about reports from residents regarding potential environmental consequences linked to the alleged operations.

Among the issues highlighted were claims of possible water pollution, environmental degradation and threats to nearby agricultural activities.

The Office urged authorities to address those concerns before any long-term damage occurs.

It further argued that if agencies were prepared to deploy extensive resources against smaller operators in previous enforcement exercises, the public is entitled to expect a similar response whenever allegations of unlawful mining arise.

The statement concluded by urging authorities to act impartially and in accordance with the law, regardless of political considerations.

Government agencies named in the statement had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.