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ALI SAYS GUYANA WORKING WITH ALLIES AFTER RECENT BORDER INCIDENTS

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HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali says Guyana is working closely with its allies and using intelligence systems to determine whether recent attacks and reports of shooting near the country’s border areas form part of a wider pattern.

Speaking during a press conference, Ali was asked about assurances for the protection of Guyanese troops and citizens following recent incidents, including reports of soldiers being attacked near the Cuyuni River.

The President said the issue has been addressed diplomatically with Venezuela and also from a national security standpoint.

“We have addressed this with our allies. We have addressed this diplomatically with Venezuela. We have addressed this from a national security standpoint,” Ali said.

He noted that Guyana has deployed greater assets in response to the situation, but said he would not go into operational details.

The President said there have been reports of shooting, but also reports of a reduction in such incidents. He said intelligence gathered by Guyana and information provided by allies are being used to assess whether the incidents are linked to specific circumstances or form part of a pattern.

“We are very watchful,” Ali said, adding that the government is relying on intelligence, diplomacy, and cooperation with allies.

He said the administration is also ensuring that members of the Joint Services have the tools needed to protect themselves while carrying out duties in sensitive border areas.

Ali disclosed that two new assets, along with other resources, are being deployed to further strengthen security in those areas.

“We are confident about protecting our sovereignty and our borders,” the President stated.

He also pointed to the role of the Border Patrol Programme, which he said is being developed with community policing groups to support national security efforts.

According to Ali, the initiative will help transform community policing groups in border areas into border patrol units that can assist with intelligence sharing, monitoring, real-time information, and support infrastructure.

He said the programme, which was launched in Region Nine a few months ago, forms part of the wider strategy to strengthen Guyana’s border security.

The President’s comments come as Guyana continues to balance diplomacy, intelligence cooperation, and military readiness in response to security concerns along its borders.

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