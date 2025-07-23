Wednesday, July 23, 2025
ONE GUYANA BUILT ON FIVE YEARS OF SUSTAINED DEVELOPMENT – PM PHILLIPS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
PM Phillips: Guyana Has Experienced “5 Years of Sustained Development” Under President Ali

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips told a gathering of People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) supporters that Guyana has undergone “five years of solid, sustained development” under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and urged citizens to continue building on the momentum of “One Guyana.”

“We have achieved One Guyana, and we need to build on it—shared prosperity to all the people of Guyana,” the Prime Minister declared, pointing to the government’s people-centered governance model.

The rally in Region 6 saw several high-profile figures echoing the theme of inclusive progress. Prime Minister Phillips described the PPPC as a results-driven party committed to delivering on its promises and maintaining a governance style that places citizens at the center of national development.

Education Advancements Praised

Dr. Mark Lyte, the former president of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, commended the administration for its strides in the education sector, noting that the government has embraced equity and diversity like never before.

“This progress is something that we need to build on. And the PPPC is saying: forward together for a better Guyana,” Lyte affirmed.

Former Opposition MP Endorses Development

In a striking display of cross-party acknowledgment, former APNU+AFC parliamentarian Gita Chandan-Edmond also addressed the gathering. She said that the transformation being witnessed under the Ali-led administration is “real and tangible” and not just political talk.

“We are witnessing development that is touching every single door, every single household, and every family,” she said. “The transformation is not a promise like others would give you—it’s a reality.”

As Guyana heads into the next election cycle, the ruling party is sharpening its message of proven results and national unity, seeking to reinforce its vision of inclusive development and sustainable growth across every region.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
