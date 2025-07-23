SALARY HIKES, UTILITY SUBSIDIES AMONG FERNANDES’ KEY ELECTION PROPOSALS

APNU Prime Ministerial Candidate Proposes Sweeping Economic Reforms Ahead of September Elections

Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

With the September 1 election date fast approaching, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is rolling out a bold economic blueprint as part of its campaign to form the next government.

Speaking on the program Context, APNU’s prime ministerial candidate, Dawn Hastings-Williams, outlined a wide-ranging economic plan focused on improving livelihoods and reducing inequality. At the core of her proposal is a 35% salary increase for government workers and a move to raise the income tax threshold to GYD 400,000.

“We have looked at the amount of money that is needed. I believe we have spelled it out to show the affordability and sustainability,” she said.

Hastings-Williams estimates the reforms would unlock over $300 billion annually, which would be redirected to fund:

Public servant salary increases

Pension boosts

Utility subsidies

Expanded housing and education support

She also proposed eliminating electricity bills below $10,000, emphasizing not only affordability but also reliability in public utilities.

Tackling Procurement Inequality

Addressing longstanding issues in public procurement, Hastings-Williams criticized the current contract distribution system, which she argued favors large companies at the expense of small, local contractors.

“The vast majority of small contractors don’t have the equipment to execute these contracts. They’re forced to subcontract the work, and what’s left for them is barely enough to survive,” she explained.

Long-Term Social Investments

Her economic agenda includes a rent-to-own housing initiative, increased student assistance, and enhanced support for pensioners, positioning these proposals as not just campaign promises but “long overdue investments” in the Guyanese people.

As the election campaign intensifies, APNU is betting on its economic reform agenda to appeal to working-class voters and those who are underserved.

