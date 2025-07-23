Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeNewsSALARY HIKES, UTILITY SUBSIDIES AMONG FERNANDES’ KEY ELECTION PROPOSALS
NewsPolitics

SALARY HIKES, UTILITY SUBSIDIES AMONG FERNANDES’ KEY ELECTION PROPOSALS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
56

APNU Prime Ministerial Candidate Proposes Sweeping Economic Reforms Ahead of September Elections

Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

With the September 1 election date fast approaching, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is rolling out a bold economic blueprint as part of its campaign to form the next government.

Speaking on the program Context, APNU’s prime ministerial candidate, Dawn Hastings-Williams, outlined a wide-ranging economic plan focused on improving livelihoods and reducing inequality. At the core of her proposal is a 35% salary increase for government workers and a move to raise the income tax threshold to GYD 400,000.

“We have looked at the amount of money that is needed. I believe we have spelled it out to show the affordability and sustainability,” she said.

Hastings-Williams estimates the reforms would unlock over $300 billion annually, which would be redirected to fund:

  • Public servant salary increases
  • Pension boosts
  • Utility subsidies
  • Expanded housing and education support

She also proposed eliminating electricity bills below $10,000, emphasizing not only affordability but also reliability in public utilities.

Tackling Procurement Inequality

Addressing longstanding issues in public procurement, Hastings-Williams criticized the current contract distribution system, which she argued favors large companies at the expense of small, local contractors.

“The vast majority of small contractors don’t have the equipment to execute these contracts. They’re forced to subcontract the work, and what’s left for them is barely enough to survive,” she explained.

Long-Term Social Investments

Her economic agenda includes a rent-to-own housing initiative, increased student assistance, and enhanced support for pensioners, positioning these proposals as not just campaign promises but “long overdue investments” in the Guyanese people.

As the election campaign intensifies, APNU is betting on its economic reform agenda to appeal to working-class voters and those who are underserved.

Previous article
ONE GUYANA BUILT ON FIVE YEARS OF SUSTAINED DEVELOPMENT – PM PHILLIPS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Mechanic, 62 loses life in Mabura trail Accident

NGO UNDERSCORES THE NEED FOR MORE AWARENESS ON GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE