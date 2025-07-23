INTEGRITY AND TRUSTWORTHINESS WILL BE RESTORED IN GUYANA UNDER AN APNU LED GOV’T – NORTON CONDEMNS CORRUPTION IN POLICE FORCE

Norton Pledges Integrity, Unity, and Security Sector Reform at Melanie Rally

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

Aubrey Norton, the presidential candidate of the Alliance for Change (AFC) and the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has vowed to lead Guyana with integrity and honesty, promising sweeping reforms to restore national unity and end political interference in the security forces. Norton made the remarks over the weekend while addressing a large crowd of supporters at a rally in Melanie on the East Coast of Demerara.

“We will govern with integrity. We will govern with honesty,” Norton declared to thunderous applause.

The APNU leader criticized what he described as the discriminatory allocation of state resources under the current People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government, stating that it has deepened divisions among Guyanese.

“A lot of the disunity occurs because this government allocates the resources of this country in a discriminatory way. They have different strokes for different folks,” he charged.

Norton, who is also a political science lecturer, said that an APNU-led government would empower uniformed personnel — especially in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) — through skills training programs to prepare them for post-service life better.

“While you serve as policemen and soldiers, you will be trained in other skills so that after service, you can continue to contribute meaningfully to this country,” he said.

He also pledged to depoliticize the Guyana Police Force, which he claimed has become a “tool of the PPP and the elite.”

“The law must protect the people who operate based on law. We have to end this situation in which the Guyana Police Force is used for political purposes,” he emphasized.

The APNU presidential hopeful said under his leadership, law enforcement agencies will operate independently and serve all citizens without political interference.

Norton’s speech marked another major stop in APNU’s campaign trail as parties gear up for the anticipated 2025 General and Regional Elections.

