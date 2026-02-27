Friday, February 27, 2026
OGLE RESIDENTS FACE UNCERTAINTY OVER HOUSING RELOCATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

OGLE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — Residents living on the narrow strip of land between Cummings Lodge and Sophia, adjacent to the Ogle International Airport, are calling for a “principled” approach to their relocation. In a tense meeting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the community informed Members of Parliament that while they do not oppose national development, they cannot move to the alternative plots provided by the government, which they claim lack the most basic human necessities.

The situation underscores the growing friction between Guyana’s rapid urban expansion and the fundamental rights of long-standing communities.

The “Empty Plot” Dilemma

Residents expressed frustration that the relocation process seems to be putting the “cart before the horse.” Several individuals noted that they have already paid for their new lots, yet find themselves unable to build or move.

  • Missing Utilities: Reports indicate that the proposed relocation sites currently have no access to potable water or electricity.
  • Educational Risk: Parents voiced high anxiety regarding the timing of the move, noting that a sudden shift to an underdeveloped area would severely disrupt children preparing for national examinations.
  • Financial Burden: One resident poignantly noted, “No one here was given a land free… everybody had to pay,” emphasizing that as paying citizens, they expect a site that is “construction-ready.”

Sophia Vendors Face Roadwork Disruptions

Simultaneously, in nearby B-Field Sophia, local vendors are grappling with the fallout of major road construction. APNU Members of Parliament Dr. Dexter Todd and Dr. Terrence Campbell met with the affected business owners to discuss the economic toll of the infrastructure project.

  • Market Dislocation: Vendors who have operated in the area for years are being forced to move to make way for the new road.
  • Lack of Transparency: Dr. Todd noted that while some vendors were given “numbers” to identify new spots, there is a lack of clear communication on when and how these new stalls will be facilitated.
  • “Opportunistic” Governance: Dr. Campbell characterized the government’s approach as “unfortunate,” suggesting that development is being used as a pretext to displace small-scale entrepreneurs without adequate safety nets.

A Call for Transparency and Dignity

MP Sherod Duncan and MP Juretha Fernandes, who led the engagement at Ogle, pledged to take the residents’ grievances to the National Assembly. They are demanding:

  1. Guaranteed Timelines: Clear dates for when water and electricity will be installed in relocation areas.
  2. Infrastructure First: A policy shift to ensure residents are only moved after a site is fully serviced.
  3. Transition Support: Financial or logistical assistance for families during the move, particularly for those with school-aged children.

“The area that you sending us… there is no light nor water and I have children. We are not refusing to move, but we need to live with dignity,” one aggrieved resident stated.

