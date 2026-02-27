Friday, February 27, 2026
WHO CLEARED CONVICTED MINER FOR GUYANA MEETINGS? MARUDI OPERATIONS UNDER SCRUTINY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The presence of a high-profile Brazilian national, Rodrigo Martins de Mello (better known as “Rodrigo Cataratas”), in high-level government meetings has ignited a firestorm of controversy. Social media images and parliamentary debates have surfaced, raising questions about how a man recently sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in Brazil found a seat at the table with Guyana’s top officials.

The controversy centers on de Mello’s alleged ties to a US$10 million gold mining venture in the Marudi mining district, Region Nine—an area already fraught with land rights tensions involving Indigenous communities and local small-scale miners.

Who is “Rodrigo Cataratas”?

In Brazil, Rodrigo Martins de Mello is a notorious figure within the mining industry. On February 2, 2026, a Brazilian federal court sentenced him to 22 years for leading a criminal organization involved in illegal gold and cassiterite mining in the protected Yanomami Indigenous Territory.+1

  • Environmental Devastation: The court found him responsible for the severe degradation of Amazonian lands, which led to mercury poisoning and malnutrition-related deaths among the Yanomami people.
  • The Operation: De Mello reportedly managed a fleet of over 23 aircraft used to ferry fuel and equipment into restricted zones to facilitate the illicit extraction of minerals.
  • Fine and Damages: In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay approximately US$6.1 million in damages to the Indigenous communities he displaced.

High-Level Access in Guyana

Despite his legal standing in Brazil, “Rodrigo Cataratas” has been photographed in multiple meetings with senior Guyanese officials, including:

  • Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.
  • Prime Minister, Mark Phillips.
  • Officials from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

These meetings reportedly occurred in 2023 and as recently as late 2025. This has led to intense scrutiny regarding the government’s “due diligence” process and how a convicted individual managed to secure high-level diplomatic and business engagements.

The Marudi Connection and 2026 Budget Debates

The issue was brought to the forefront of national discourse by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed during his contribution to the 2026 Budget debates. Mohamed questioned the transparency of the mining sector and the authority under which de Mello is allegedly operating one of the largest mining outfits in the Marudi district.

  • Declaration Concerns: Questions have been raised about whether the gold extracted by these large-scale foreign outfits is being properly declared to the Guyana Gold Board.
  • Land Ownership: Local sources indicate that such investments can only be legally facilitated through collaboration with Guyanese landowners, raising further questions about the local partners involved.

The Government’s Response

To date, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Office of the Prime Minister have remained silent on the nature of these meetings or the status of any mining permits issued to de Mello or his affiliates.

The Central Questions Facing Authorities:

  1. Was the Ministry aware of the criminal proceedings and subsequent conviction of Mr. de Mello in Brazil?
  2. What is the current legal status of the proposed US$10 million investment in Marudi?
  3. Are there active mining licenses linked to the Brazilian national, and who are his local facilitators?

Hgp Nightly News Staff
