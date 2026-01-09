MAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN REVENGE SHOOTING,POLICE TO ISSUE WANTED BULLETIN

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A man remains hospitalised with serious gunshot injuries as police intensify efforts to locate a suspect described as well known to law enforcement, following a daylight shooting in Sophia late last month.

Ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department are preparing a wanted bulletin for 23-year-old vendor Elijah McKenzie, also known as “Lash Up,” in connection with the incident. The shooting, which left a man wounded multiple times, was not initially reported to the media.

Police investigations indicate that McKenzie, of Thomas Street, Kitty, was captured on video opening fire on 28-year-old vendor Kevin Thomas on the morning of December 30, 2025, outside Thomas’ home at ‘A’ Field, Sophia.

According to police records, the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. as Thomas was about to exit his yard through a western gate. Investigators say the suspect approached from the southern direction, brandished a silver handgun, and discharged several rounds, striking Thomas three times in the left thigh. The victim collapsed as the gunman fled the scene.

Police reports state that the suspect escaped south through an alleyway leading to Guyhoc Bridge, where he mounted a black-and-red XR motorcycle of unknown registration and rode east along Guyhoc Road.

Multiple sources have indicated that the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an earlier altercation on December 24, 2025, involving the victim’s step-brother, Kevin George, and the suspect at a market. During that confrontation, police say the victim intervened to separate the men, and the suspect was allegedly injured. Investigators believe the December 30 shooting was an act of retaliation.

Three 9-millimetre spent shells were recovered at the scene and submitted to the ballistics section for examination. Police say investigations are continuing as efforts intensify to locate and arrest the suspect.

