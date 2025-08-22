Friday, August 22, 2025
GDF CHIEF REJECTS CLAIMS OF POLITICAL ENDORSEMENT AFTER HANDSHAKE WITH WIN CANDIDATE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 22, 2025 – Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan has dismissed claims that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) endorsed any political party or candidate following a handshake with WIN Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed during today’s Joint Services voting.

In a statement issued Friday at Base Camp Ayanganna, Brigadier Khan said the handshake was a matter of courtesy but had since been “twisted and used for political gain on social media.”

“Let it be clear, neither I nor the Guyana Defence Force as an institution supports or endorses any political party or candidate. The Force stands firm, neutral, patriotic, and loyal to the constitution and the people of Guyana,” Khan declared.

He described the social media posts as “misleading” and “dishonourable,” stressing that attempts to use the professionalism of the Defence Force for political gain undermine the values of honesty and respect that the democratic process deserves.

Brigadier Khan also commended members of the Joint Services for what he called their steadfast commitment to peace and safety during the election period.

