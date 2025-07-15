Tuesday, July 15, 2025
NORTON PLEDGES STRINGENT MANAGEMENT OF OIL AND GAS SECTOR, SAYS INVESTMENTS WILL GO TOWARDS HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Norton Promises Cash Transfers and Oil Revenue Reforms Under APNU Government

Antonio Day | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – With oil production projected to more than double over the next three years, Aubrey Norton, the Presidential Candidate for the APNU, is promising direct benefits for citizens under a new administration, including cash transfers and stringent oversight of the petroleum sector.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Norton said the projected rise in oil and gas revenues—primarily from projects like Yellowtail and other Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels—could result in an additional US$4–5 billion in government revenue by 2027.

“Some of these funds will be prudently invested through the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) to earn income on international stock markets,” Norton said.

The APNU leader stressed that under his government, there would be tighter auditing and management of the petroleum industry to reduce leakages and corruption, ensuring the sector works for the people.

“There will be more robust auditing of oil operations to eliminate financial leakages and losses and ensure more resources are there for the benefit of the people of Guyana,” Norton stated.

He further announced plans for what he called the “Good Governance Dividend”—a strategy to deliver at least $200 billion in savings by tackling waste and corruption attributed to the current administration. These savings, he explained, would be distributed directly to citizens in the form of cash transfers and social subsidies.

“These savings… will go to the people as direct cash transfers,” Norton said.

The opposition leader also projected a boost in economic growth due to increased consumer demand and multiplier effects. He clarified that no new taxes or increases in existing taxes would be implemented.

“There will be hundreds of billions of dollars in increased VAT and other tax revenues due to higher consumption—not because of new taxes,” Norton affirmed.

As Guyana’s economy braces for the next wave of oil wealth, Norton is signaling that a shift in governance could mean more money in people’s pockets and tighter reins on the oil industry.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
