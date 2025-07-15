FORWARD GUYANA: 67 % FEMALE CANDIDATES. CONTESTING IN SEVEN OF THE TEN ADMINISTRATIVE REGIONS

Amanza Walton-Desir Names Nigel London as PM Candidate for Forward Guyana, Emphasizes Inclusive Leadership

By Tiana Cole

Georgetown, Guyana – Presidential candidate Amanza Walton-Desir of Forward Guyana on Monday announced that Nigel London, founder of the People’s Movement, has been selected as the Prime Ministerial Candidate for the party heading into the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Speaking outside the Umana Yana after the submission of her party’s nomination list, Walton-Desir declared that Forward Guyana is fielding candidates in seven regions, a feat she says demonstrates the growing hunger among Guyanese for real political alternatives.

“We present a credible option to the people of Guyana. We’re not about the optics—we’re here on business. And we are here on the business of the people of Guyana,” she asserted.

Walton-Desir emphasized the diversity and inclusivity of the party’s candidate slate, noting that 67% are women and that two differently-abled individuals are included, showing the party’s commitment to equal representation.

“Anyone from any ethnicity, any gender is welcome in our midst,” she affirmed.

The Forward Guyana leader was direct in her critique of Guyana’s post-independence political landscape, arguing that the “winner-takes-all” system has failed the country for over six decades.

“The winner-takes-all system does not work, and we have to change it,” she declared. “That change starts with ensuring more parties are represented in the National Assembly.”

Forward Guyana is positioning itself as a non-traditional, solutions-driven political movement, aiming to build a country that reflects equity, inclusivity, and authentic representation beyond ethnicity and party lines.

