Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomeNewsFORWARD GUYANA: 67 % FEMALE CANDIDATES. CONTESTING IN SEVEN OF THE TEN...
NewsPolitics

FORWARD GUYANA: 67 % FEMALE CANDIDATES. CONTESTING IN SEVEN OF THE TEN ADMINISTRATIVE REGIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
96

Amanza Walton-Desir Names Nigel London as PM Candidate for Forward Guyana, Emphasizes Inclusive Leadership

By Tiana Cole

Georgetown, Guyana – Presidential candidate Amanza Walton-Desir of Forward Guyana on Monday announced that Nigel London, founder of the People’s Movement, has been selected as the Prime Ministerial Candidate for the party heading into the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Speaking outside the Umana Yana after the submission of her party’s nomination list, Walton-Desir declared that Forward Guyana is fielding candidates in seven regions, a feat she says demonstrates the growing hunger among Guyanese for real political alternatives.

“We present a credible option to the people of Guyana. We’re not about the optics—we’re here on business. And we are here on the business of the people of Guyana,” she asserted.

Walton-Desir emphasized the diversity and inclusivity of the party’s candidate slate, noting that 67% are women and that two differently-abled individuals are included, showing the party’s commitment to equal representation.

“Anyone from any ethnicity, any gender is welcome in our midst,” she affirmed.

The Forward Guyana leader was direct in her critique of Guyana’s post-independence political landscape, arguing that the “winner-takes-all” system has failed the country for over six decades.

“The winner-takes-all system does not work, and we have to change it,” she declared. “That change starts with ensuring more parties are represented in the National Assembly.”

Forward Guyana is positioning itself as a non-traditional, solutions-driven political movement, aiming to build a country that reflects equity, inclusivity, and authentic representation beyond ethnicity and party lines.

Previous article
NORTON PLEDGES STRINGENT MANAGEMENT OF OIL AND GAS SECTOR, SAYS INVESTMENTS WILL GO TOWARDS HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
Next article
AFC CONFIDENT, DIVERSE, AND READY FOR THE POLLS – PARTY LEADER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

DRIVERS IN SHERIFF ACCIDENT CHARGED

ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAN CURB YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT