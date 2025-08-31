NORTON MOCKS GOVERNMENT: “THEIR LANDSLIDE IS FROM UNDER THEIR FEET”

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – At the Square of the Revolution on Saturday night, Presidential Candidate of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, told thousands of supporters that the choice in Monday’s election is clear: a government that puts money in the pockets of ordinary Guyanese, or one that serves only “their family, their friends, and their favorites.”

“Comrades and friends, you would have seen the young, vibrant team we have. In that team there are doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, engineers,” Norton said as he introduced his candidates. “We don’t have to borrow a so-called past minister for public works. We will have a proper public works minister.”

He singled out his running mate, Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes, as an example of qualified leadership, promising she would not be sidelined. “For the indigenous peoples, in Juretha Fernandes you have both a certified and qualified prime minister that will represent your interest. She will not be a Mark Phillips who can only say, ‘Yes, my Lord.’ We will allow her to exercise her intellectual capacity so that the indigenous people in this country can develop.”

Norton promised that an APNU government would ensure every citizen benefits from Guyana’s oil wealth. He outlined plans to invest heavily in renewable energy, including solar, hydro, and gas-to-shore projects. “From that we will produce fertilizer to ensure that our farmers can get it at a cheap cost,” he explained.

The opposition leader also positioned his party as the only one offering concrete measures to tackle the cost of living. “We have already said we will give you a $10,000 electricity subsidy so that anyone here paying an electricity bill that is $10,000 and under will pay nothing. Anyone here with a water bill that is $5,000 and under will pay nothing. Right away. That will bring down your cost of living in Guyana. It is no longer cost of living. It is cost that is killing.”

He accused the current administration of hoarding resources for a select few. “Those on the other side cannot do what we will do because for them the most important thing is putting money in the pockets of them, their family, their friends, and their favorites. We believe in putting money in your pocket.”

Norton mocked government officials who dismissed APNU’s policies in the past. “Three years ago when we started to unveil these plans to make your life better, He (Jagdeo) came on television to say it was pipe dreams. But when he recognized that they are losing power, he came and tried to do it. But damn, that’s stupid,” he said to loud applause.

He also suggested that the governing party had lost its momentum heading into the election. “The man used to talk about landslide about six weeks ago, but he now recognized the landslide is from under his foot. We must continue to make the landslide from under their feet.”

As he closed his address, Norton declared that the people had already made their choice. “The decision is that the worst government for Guyana is a PPP government. And that is why, come September 1, we will palm them out of government.”

Like this: Like Loading...