PRIMUS TO PPP: “BLACKOUTS, FLOODS AND EMPTY PROMISES – YOUR TIME IS UP”

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – Campaign Manager and Candidate of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Odessa Primus, used her party’s final rally behind the Marriott Hotel to launch a fiery attack on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC), telling supporters that Monday’s vote is their chance to “scrape up all the votes” and “send the government home”.

“You know, this party (WIN) has come under attack one time, two times, three times, four times, 110 times. Right now we in the thousands. And if there is one thing that we have proven is that we strong bad here,” she told the crowd to loud cheers.

Primus argued that despite decades in office, the PPP had failed to solve basic problems facing the country. “The PPP has been saying that this party is new and we lack political experience. Now the party that got all the experience according to them is them. And after 30, 40, 50 years, we still living in blackout in this country,” she said. “PPP might have experience, but they don’t have common sense.”

She ridiculed the government’s reliance on power ships to ease electricity shortages. “So that when we talk about the fastest growing economy and still got blackout, what they do? They bring two ships. And then they said the birds eating the wires on the ship. So we still get blackout. Imagine that.”

The WIN candidate also highlighted flooding in Bartica and Linden as evidence of failure in drainage and irrigation. “You could imagine that in this day and age, a place like Bartica, a place like Linden, still flooding out. These men can’t even fix drainage and irrigation. And here’s how they want to trick us: they just flood me out and then bring hampers.”

Turning to the plight of indigenous communities, Primus blasted the government for handing out black water tanks as development. “Could you imagine going to the hinterlands and carrying a black tank to give to people? And you talk about fastest growing economy? In most of those areas you can’t even get signal to go on Facebook,” she said.

Her criticism extended to the way government officials described Guyanese youth. “This government took office 33 years ago and you’re referring to young men in this country as scrapes. Those young men that you referred to as scrapes came up under your government. That is a result of your failure,” she declared. “So if they’re going to call me scrapes, then on Monday we going to scrape up all the votes.”

Primus also took aim at senior government figures, saying Attorney General Anil Nandlall and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo are obsessed with WIN’s presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed. Using humor to make her point, she likened their reaction to a scene from the Lion King. “You know when they say Mufasa, and everybody shivers? Some days, just out of wickedness, I say Mohamed, Mohamed, Mohamed. The fear that that name brings to Freedom House,” she said, sparking laughter among supporters.

But beyond jokes, Primus pointed to what she called misplaced priorities. “Every day all I’m hearing about is this Harbour Bridge and Harbour Bridge. We appreciate the bridges, we appreciate the roads. But we going home hungry. Teachers were on the streets for months protesting for better salaries and working conditions, while those in power living comfortable. Meanwhile, our nation’s children are suffering,” she said.

Closing her address, Primus assured supporters that WIN was ready to lead with compassion. “We have a team of caring people led by a man who cares about you,” she said, urging the crowd to show their strength at the polls.

