TEEN KILLED, OTHERS BADLY HURT AFTER MINIBUS TOPPLES ON NUMBER 63 ROAD

GEORGETOWN – A quiet Friday evening in Corentyne turned tragic when a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Limlair Village died following a devastating accident along the Number 63 road. Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus confirmed the teenager was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty, marking a heartbreaking end to what should have been a normal trip home.

Several others, including a teacher, are now fighting for their lives as they receive emergency treatment. Commander Bacchus said their conditions are considered critical.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident unfolded around 18:00 hrs, shortly after the conclusion of a sports event in Corriverton. The teacher who was driving a minibus loaded with students reportedly swerved to avoid a horse that darted into the roadway.

Despite his attempts, the minibus struck the animal and violently toppled. Terrified children were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the Number 75 Hospital, where medical teams worked urgently to stabilise the injured.

The investigation is ongoing as families in Berbice grapple with the sudden loss and the frightening circumstances that left several young lives hanging in the balance.

Like this: Like Loading...