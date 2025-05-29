“NO SIGN OF FOUL PLAY IN ADRIANA YOUNGE’S DEATH,”POLICE RELEASE FINDINGS OF AUTOPSY

Police Confirm Drowning in Death of Adriana Young; No Signs of Foul Play Ahead of Second Autopsy in U.S.

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Police Force has released the findings of the initial autopsy conducted on 11-year-old Adriana Young, just hours before a second examination is set to be carried out in the United States.

In a detailed statement issued late Tuesday, the police disclosed that a comprehensive post-mortem examination, including toxicology and DNA testing, was conducted. The results confirmed that Adriana died from drowning, with no evidence of foul play.

“The pathologist concluded that Young drowned, likely sank to the bottom of the pool, and later surfaced due to natural decomposition processes common in tropical climates,” the GPF stated.

The sexual assault kit and DNA analysis for possible suspects returned negative results, and there were no signs of restraint, struggle, or that the body had been removed and returned to the scene.

Adriana’s body was found on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day International Hotel, one day after she was reported missing. Her death sent shockwaves across the country, sparking widespread calls for justice and transparency.

Despite the findings, Adriana’s family opted to fly her body to the United States on Monday for an independent second autopsy, citing unresolved questions and public outcry over the circumstances of her death.

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that detectives are finalizing the investigative case file, which will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for review and legal guidance.

“We remain committed to transparency and due process,” the GPF emphasized.

The case continues to draw national attention, with many awaiting the results of the U.S.-based autopsy to either confirm or challenge the local findings.

