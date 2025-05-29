Thursday, May 29, 2025
WPA DESCRIBES ACT BY GECOM CHAIR AS ‘POLITICAL RECKLESSNESS’ AND ‘WILLFUL SUICIDE”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

WPA Slams GECOM Chair for “Political Recklessness” Over 2025 Elections Date Announcement

Georgetown, Guyana – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has issued a sharp rebuke of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson, Justice Claudette Singh, accusing her of unilaterally advising President Irfaan Ali on the date for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections—an act the party has described as “nothing short of political recklessness.”

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, the WPA criticized the chairperson’s alleged failure to follow due process, noting that such actions severely undermine public confidence in the electoral system. The party claimed Singh has consistently sided with commissioners aligned to the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), casting doubt on her impartiality.

“The credibility of the elections has now been further severed,” the WPA stated. “This act is not only reckless, it is willful political suicide. It threatens to turn the elections into a flashpoint for national instability—something Guyana cannot afford.”

The party has called on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to step in and use its influence to avert what it warned could be impending political “carnage.”

The accusations follow a press conference on Tuesday by opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners, who said that during the commission’s last meeting, September 22 was identified as the earliest feasible date for elections. They said Chairperson Singh’s decision to advise the President on a September 1 election date misrepresents the timeline outlined by Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud.

“This contrived and baseless date is just another instance of the questionable conduct of GECOM under the chairmanship of Justice Claudette Singh,” a commissioner said.

President Irfaan Ali announced the September 1 election date in his Independence Day address, sparking immediate controversy.

The 2025 elections are already shaping up to be a highly charged contest, with stakeholders raising ongoing concerns about the voters’ list, electoral reform, and transparency within GECOM.date for national elections.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
