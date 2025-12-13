Saturday, December 13, 2025
NO ROOM FOR THEATRICS AND POLITICAL GAMES, THE AMERINDIAN HOSTEL CRISIS MUST BE ADDRESSED WITH URGENCY – TOSHAO MARIO HASTINGS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Prominent Indigenous rights activist and Toshao of Kako Village in Region Seven, Romario “Kapohn” Hastings, has issued a strong call for accountability and urgent action to address what he describes as deplorable and longstanding conditions at the Amerindian Hostel on Princess Street, Georgetown.

Hastings said the state of the facility should come as no surprise, but stressed that leaders must accept responsibility and ensure Guyana’s Indigenous peoples have access to a safe, dignified, and humane place of accommodation when seeking medical care and other essential services in the capital.

Public attention intensified following a recent visit to the hostel by representatives of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by Azruddin Mohamed, which exposed what residents described as overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and a lack of basic amenities. Since then, the issue has become the subject of heated political debate.

While acknowledging the political tension surrounding the matter, Hastings urged all sides to move away from partisan narratives and focus instead on resolving the crisis.

He told Nightly News that concerns about the hostel’s condition have been repeatedly raised by Indigenous leaders at meetings of the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC).

“We have the responsibility as leaders to make it clear that we have been representing. We have done our part, and I think the ball was in the government’s court to rectify those issues,” Hastings said.

The Toshao noted that he only recently became aware of the $70 million allocated in 2024 for rehabilitation of the facility but said there has been little visible evidence of meaningful improvement.

“They can speak to what was done with those amounts of monies. But if something was done, then they could have said these were the next steps. Instead of doing so, the narrative was shifted elsewhere, and that is not what is immediate or urgent,” he explained.

Hastings also shared personal experience, recalling that conditions were similarly poor when he stayed at the Amerindian Hostel in 2006 while participating in a youth hinterland scholarship programme.

“The kitchen, everything — I can tell you from my experience. I never wanted that experience to repeat itself for anyone who is sick, doing medical check-ups, or attending clinics,” he said.

In 2024, government approved $70 million for works at the hostel, including $24 million for general repairs such as doors and washrooms, and $45 million for a new kitchen and a concrete bridge. Hastings said he has seen little change beyond the construction of a new front wing.

He further noted that overcrowding remains a serious concern, with residents often forced to share limited space, exacerbating sanitation challenges.

“I normally take regular visits because many of my residents from Kako stay there when they are ill. When I visit the maternity area downstairs, it is the same — it smells, and it is very unsanitary,” he stated.

The Toshao expressed disappointment at repeated attempts to politicise the issue, saying leadership should always be grounded in service to the people.

“This is where leaders should and must remind themselves what they are representing. First and foremost, toshaos are elected to represent the community’s needs and concerns. Nothing else comes first,” Hastings emphasized.

While acknowledging that Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek is relatively new to her portfolio, Hastings said the urgency of the situation cannot be ignored, as vulnerable and unwell Indigenous residents continue to endure unacceptable living conditions.

The government has announced that architectural designs for a new Amerindian Hostel in Georgetown are being finalised, with additional funding expected in the 2026 National Budget. However, Hastings insisted that commitments must now translate into action.

He concluded that Indigenous peoples deserve more than promises and political posturing, and called for immediate, tangible improvements to ensure dignity, safety, and proper care at the facility.

