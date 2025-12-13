JAGDEO AND MANICKCHAND ENGAGES REGION FOUR NDC’S

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Guyana has lost one of its most influential cultural figures with the passing of veteran broadcaster and theatre icon Ron Robinson, who died on Friday at his home in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Robinson’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the arts and media community, reflecting the profound impact he had on theatre, broadcasting, and youth development in Guyana over several decades.

The late Ron Robinson was widely regarded as a giant of Guyanese theatre. Over his distinguished career, he appeared in more than 100 stage productions and directed an equal number, helping to shape and professionalise the local theatre industry. He was instrumental in establishing a culture where actors were compensated for their craft, a milestone that elevated theatre from a passion-driven pursuit to a viable profession.

Robinson served as Chairman of the Theatre Company of Guyana from 1981, playing a central role in propelling professional theatre nationwide. Under his leadership, landmark productions flourished, most notably the Link Show series, which debuted in 1981 and became a cultural phenomenon. The production broke box-office records, with 25 performances becoming a hallmark achievement in Guyanese stage history.

Renowned for his versatility and dedication, Robinson was also celebrated for his mastery of one- and two-person plays. He performed approximately seven one-man productions—an extraordinary feat requiring exceptional discipline, memory, and stage presence.

Beyond theatre, Robinson made indelible contributions to broadcasting. He was a pioneer in radio and television, notably becoming the first individual to anchor a television newscast in Guyana, setting a standard for broadcast journalism in the country.

His influence extended beyond the arts into youth development, where he was actively involved in organisations such as the Scouts and other youth groups, mentoring generations of young people and instilling values of discipline, creativity, and service.

Only months ago, in July, Robinson was honoured with a tribute celebrating his life and legacy—an event that now stands as a poignant reminder of his immense contributions to Guyana’s cultural landscape.

Ron Robinson’s legacy lives on through the countless performers he mentored, the institutions he strengthened, and the cultural milestones he helped create. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable talent, but for his unwavering commitment to the advancement of the arts and media in Guyana.

