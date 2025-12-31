Thursday, January 1, 2026
DIAMOND BUSINESSMAN TO FACE JUDGE AND JURY FOR MURDER OF REPUTED WIFE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

A businessman accused of murdering his reputed wife last February has been committed to stand trial at the High Court, after a magistrate ruled that sufficient evidence exists for the matter to be determined by a jury.

Marlon Da Silva appeared before Magistrate Dylan Bess at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was formally committed to stand trial for the murder of Kenesha Vaughn, who died on February 23, 2025.

In delivering his ruling, Magistrate Bess rejected a no-case submission advanced by the defence, finding that a jury must evaluate several critical issues. These include the number of shots fired, the reasonableness of Da Silva’s actions, and whether provocation existed at the time of the fatal incident.

Da Silva is represented by attorneys Glenn Hanoman, Sanjeev Datadin, and Everton Singh-Lammy. Nigel Hughes and Kiswana Jefford are leading the prosecution on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The matter will now proceed to the assizes, where a jury will assess the evidence and determine whether the killing amounts to murder or a lesser offence.

During the preliminary inquiry, defence attorneys argued that the incident occurred in the heat of the moment and was triggered by sudden provocation, contending that there was no premeditated intent to kill. Prosecutors, however, maintained that the evidence supports a charge of murder, pointing to the nature and extent of the injuries sustained by the deceased.

Magistrate Bess ruled that these competing arguments raise factual and legal questions that fall squarely within the province of a jury.

According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred after Da Silva returned home on February 23 following a day of drinking and socialising. Vaughn had reportedly contacted him earlier, urging him to come home. Upon his arrival, an argument reportedly erupted, during which Da Silva allegedly slapped Vaughn. Investigators say she then armed herself with a knife and advanced toward him, prompting Da Silva to draw his licensed firearm and discharge multiple rounds.

Vaughn collapsed and was rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police investigators recovered four 9mm shell casings and three suspected projectiles from the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed that Vaughn sustained 12 gunshot wounds.

The case has drawn significant public attention and will now proceed to the High Court, where a jury will ultimately determine Da Silva’s criminal liability.

