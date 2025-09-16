CLAUDETTE SINGH SHOULD RESIGN, WHY ARE ELECTIONS OBSERVERS PRESIDING OVER A BROKEN SYSTEM – V-PAC’S DORWAIN BESS

VPAC Joins Calls for GECOM Chair’s Resignation Over Electoral Reform Stalemate

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Yet another political movement has called on the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudet Singh, to resign over the body’s failure to implement key reforms recommended by international election observers.

Chairman of the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC), businessman-turned-politician Dorin Best, told Nightly News on Monday that the Guyanese electorate is at a severe disadvantage given what he described as a “clearly broken electoral system.”

“I believe that the Chair should do the honorable thing. Her and the entire leadership of GECOM should step down and clear the way for electoral reform,” Best asserted during a telephone interview.

Observer Recommendations Ignored

Best pointed to the Carter Center’s post-election report, which underscored the urgent need to depoliticize and reform GECOM following the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

He expressed concern that international observers continue to return to Guyana even though the core problems of the electoral body have remained unchanged since the disputed 2020 elections.

“The Carter Center made multiple recommendations. The question I asked them was: if those recommendations weren’t addressed, then what are they really here to observe—the same broken system?” Best said.

Trust Deficit in GECOM

The VPAC leader argued that the current composition of GECOM only reflects the political interests of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

He warned that this partisan configuration has eroded public trust.

“If you walk the streets today and do a survey, most people will tell you outright—they don’t trust GECOM. The issue is no longer who is on the ballot. It is whether citizens have any faith or confidence in the electoral system itself,” Best stressed.

GECOM Chair Silent

Efforts to obtain a comment from Justice Singh were unsuccessful. The GECOM Chair has not been seen or heard publicly since Nomination Day on July 14, 2025, raising further questions about the commission’s visibility and accountability during a critical electoral period.

Like this: Like Loading...