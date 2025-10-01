Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomeNewsIMMEDIATE REFORM NEEDED AT GPL AMID CONTINUOUS POWER OUTAGES – PATTERSON
NewsPolitics

IMMEDIATE REFORM NEEDED AT GPL AMID CONTINUOUS POWER OUTAGES – PATTERSON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
220

By Antonio Dey – HGP Nightly News

Amid persistent blackouts affecting communities nationwide, former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, is calling for urgent reforms within the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL), pointing to what he describes as abysmal performance at the management level.

Patterson stressed that the frequency and severity of power outages in recent months have eroded public confidence and stifled both households and businesses. He emphasized that the issue extends beyond technical difficulties, arguing that systemic mismanagement and inefficiencies at the executive level of GPL are to blame.

The former minister highlighted that the current leadership has failed to implement adequate contingency measures, despite billions invested in the energy sector. He argued that without a full overhaul of the company’s operations and leadership, citizens will continue to suffer prolonged blackouts that harm productivity, small businesses, and the wider economy.

Patterson also noted that unreliable power supply could undermine the country’s investment climate at a time when Guyana is positioning itself as an emerging energy hub.

He has called for transparent audits, accountability mechanisms, and modernized strategies to ensure GPL can meet the needs of a rapidly growing economy.

Previous article
INOVATION, TRANSFORMATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP THE MAIN FOCUS AS GUYEXPO 2025 LAUNCHED, SET FOR NOVEMBER 13-16
Next article
NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE TO BE COMMISSIONED ON OCTOBER 5.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MONEY PILING UP THE OMAR SHARIFF CASE

PRESIDENT ALI UNVEILS PLANS TO INVEST AND SUPPORT LOCAL...