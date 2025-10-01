IMMEDIATE REFORM NEEDED AT GPL AMID CONTINUOUS POWER OUTAGES – PATTERSON

By Antonio Dey – HGP Nightly News

Amid persistent blackouts affecting communities nationwide, former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, is calling for urgent reforms within the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL), pointing to what he describes as abysmal performance at the management level.

Patterson stressed that the frequency and severity of power outages in recent months have eroded public confidence and stifled both households and businesses. He emphasized that the issue extends beyond technical difficulties, arguing that systemic mismanagement and inefficiencies at the executive level of GPL are to blame.

The former minister highlighted that the current leadership has failed to implement adequate contingency measures, despite billions invested in the energy sector. He argued that without a full overhaul of the company’s operations and leadership, citizens will continue to suffer prolonged blackouts that harm productivity, small businesses, and the wider economy.

Patterson also noted that unreliable power supply could undermine the country’s investment climate at a time when Guyana is positioning itself as an emerging energy hub.

He has called for transparent audits, accountability mechanisms, and modernized strategies to ensure GPL can meet the needs of a rapidly growing economy.

Like this: Like Loading...