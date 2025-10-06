CHILD PREDATOR WARNING: POLICE ALARMED BY SURGE IN RAPES AGAINST GIRLS IN REG. 10

LINDEN – A wave of fear is sweeping through communities in Region 10 as the Police High Command publicly revealed a terrifying increase in sexual offenses, particularly those crimes classified as statutory rape that are devastating young girls and children. The Police Commander has sounded a major, urgent alarm, confirming that these attacks are now a top investigative priority for law enforcement.

Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, the Region 10 Police Commander, delivered the grave warning during a recent broadcast of the ‘Police and You’ program. Simon emphasized that sexual offenses are not merely statistics but a “major issue” severely impacting the region’s most vulnerable population: children. He stated unequivocally that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) views these offenses as serious crimes and is dedicating intense scrutiny to every reported case.

In a dramatic move to contain the crisis, Commander Simon announced that Regional Division 10 will host an emergency stakeholder forum this week. This decisive effort aims to break the cycle of abuse through a coordinated counter-attack involving education and heightened investigative support.

The forum will bring together key partners, including the Child Care and Protection Agency and Blossom Inc., in a collaborative effort to fortify community defenses. Simon explained the high-stakes goal: to improve police effectiveness in investigating these brutal crimes while simultaneously empowering the youth. He stressed that a primary focus is to “educate young children on precautionary measures they can take to avoid becoming victims.”

The Commander underscored the critical need for immediate community awareness, ensuring every young person knows their rights and understands precisely how to seek help when they face the threat of abuse. The forum signals that the police are moving beyond routine measures to protect the children of Region 10 from this dangerous surge in predation.

Like this: Like Loading...