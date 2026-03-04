“My Child is Not a Floor Cloth”: Heartbroken Mother Demands Criminal Charges in CCPA Dragging Incident

By Travis Chase | HGP N

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The mother of the 15-year-old girl seen in a viral, disturbing video being dragged across the pavement by officers of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) has broken her silence. In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, the mother delivered a blistering critique of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, stating that the mere suspension of the officers is a “slap in the face.”

The incident, which occurred at a city bus park, has sparked national outrage and raised serious questions about the professional conduct of the state’s primary child welfare body.

The Incident: “She Was Just Going to School”

The mother clarified the events leading up to the confrontation, noting that her daughter was not a “runaway” or a “troublemaker,” but a student on her way to school.

The Reason for the Wait: The teen had stopped at the park around 8:00 a.m. to deliver a skirt to a young lady before heading to her classes.

“Treating Her Like a Dog”

The mother expressed deep hurt over the psychological trauma her daughter is now facing. She accused the officers of practicing the very abuse they are hired to prevent.

Hypocrisy in Welfare: “Them is the welfare… teaching us parents not to abuse our kids, and the same thing they’re abusing my daughter… treating her like she’s a dog,” the mother stated.

Character Assassination: The mother alleged that while at the outpost, bystanders and officers were “cursing up” the child and making baseless allegations about her character.

Demand for Justice: “I Need Them Charged”

While Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, announced the immediate suspension of the two officers involved, the mother says this action is insufficient.

Criminal Recourse: She is calling for the officers to be formally charged in court for physical and mental abuse.

The Path Forward

The Ministry has stated that an internal investigation is ongoing. However, legal experts and civil society groups are now joining the mother’s call for an independent probe into the protocols used by the CCPA during “street sweeps” and interventions involving minors.

“It’s not the work; it’s the way how you do the work. It’s where you approach my child. I really need justice.” — Mother of the 15-year-old victim

