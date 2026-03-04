Thursday, March 5, 2026
Tragedy in Enterprise: Siblings Drown in Trench During Phagwah Celebration

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

ENTERPRISE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A day of joy and national celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy for a local family today, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Two young siblings, identified as 10-year-old Jadon DeCourt and 8-year-old Tiana DeCourt (previously reported as 9), lost their lives after drowning in a trench behind the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) pump station in Enterprise.

The heartbreaking incident has cast a pall over the community as residents and high-ranking officials grapple with the details of the loss.

The Incident: A Rescue Attempt Gone Wrong

Preliminary reports indicate that the children were out celebrating the Phagwah festival when the tragedy unfolded between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

  • The Trigger: According to eyewitness accounts, the children were playing near the GWI facility. Tiana reportedly attempted to fill a water gun from a nearby trench when she slipped and fell into the water.
  • The Heroic Effort: Seeing his younger sister in distress, Jadon immediately rushed to the edge to assist her. However, the 10-year-old also fell into the water.
  • The Outcome: Both children quickly submerged in the murky, deep water and did not resurface. Residents raised an alarm, and a frantic search was launched. Their motionless bodies were recovered shortly before noon.

Community and Political Reaction

The scene at the GWI facility was one of pure devastation as the children’s mother and father arrived to find their lifeless bodies. Several officials visited the home of the grieving parents throughout the afternoon:

  • Allegations of Negligence: APNU Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan and Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed visited the scene, raising serious concerns about safety protocols. MP Jordan stated that recent GWI construction work had widened and deepened the trench into a “ditch” roughly 10 feet deep, yet no caution tape or warning signs were present.
  • Government Support: Minister of Education Sonia Parag visited the family to offer condolences and pledged that the government would provide full support to the relatives during this difficult period.

Ongoing Investigation

The Guyana Police Force has officially launched an investigation. Key areas of the probe include:

  1. Safety Compliance: Whether the GWI facility and surrounding construction areas met safety standards for residential zones.
  2. Supervision: Determining the exact sequence of events that led the children to wander away from their parents.
  3. Medical Findings: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) pronounced the children dead at the scene; no marks of violence were found on their bodies.

The children were both pupils of Paradise Primary School. Jadon is survived by a twin sister.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
© HGPTV 2024

