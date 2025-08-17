Sunday, August 17, 2025
“MY ACTIONS FELL SHORT” – COURDEL JONES SAYS SORRY TO GPF, GUYANESE

By HGPTV
Media practitioner Courdel Jones has issued a public apology to the people of Guyana and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after admitting that his conduct at a police station earlier this month was “confrontational” and caused a disruption.

Jones said the incident occurred on August 16, 2025, when he went to a police station to make a report following a car accident. He acknowledged that instead of following instructions, his behaviour escalated tensions inside the station.

“Regardless of the circumstances or my concerns at the time, I should have de-escalated, followed the instructions given in the station, and pursued any issues through the proper channels,” Jones said in his statement. “My actions fell short of the standard I expect of myself as a citizen and as a media practitioner.”

He extended his apology directly to the officers and civilians who were present during the incident and pledged to handle future interactions with law enforcement in a more respectful manner. Out of respect for the GPF and the public, Jones committed to cooperating fully with any review of the incident, using the formal complaints process to raise concerns instead of arguing in public, and engaging law enforcement “with calm, respect, and professionalism” going forward.

Jones said he regretted the example his conduct set and the inconvenience it caused, adding that he remains committed to supporting public safety, due process, and respectful engagement with the men and women of the Guyana Police Force.

