Saturday, December 6, 2025
NewsOil & Gas

2026 GUYANA ENERGY CONFERENCE AND SUPPLY CHAIN SET FOR FEB 17-20 UNDER THE THEME “BUILDING TOMORROW’S FUTURE TODAY”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

The fifth edition of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Exposition was officially launched on Friday at the Aiden West Hotel in Georgetown. The event, which runs from February 17 to 20, 2026, will be held under the theme “Building Tomorrow’s Future Today.”

Addressing the launch ceremony, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, highlighted the pivotal role the conference has played over the past five years in strengthening business partnerships and advancing efficiency within the oil and gas sector. He expressed optimism that the 2026 edition will allow ExxonMobil and its co-venturers to revisit and refine their long-term vision for the petroleum industry.

“I look forward in the 2026 edition of the energy conference to us updating that vision, talking about the progress that we have all made, and then talking about what is needed in order to continue on this remarkable journey,” Routledge said.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, also addressed the gathering, announcing that the government is currently revising critical components of Schedule One of the Local Content Act of 2021. The revisions come as the number of qualified Guyanese companies in the sector continues to grow.

He stressed that updates to the legislation will focus on closing loopholes, preventing fronting, and ensuring that only legitimate local entities benefit from oil and gas opportunities.

“We are strengthening the legislation so that there is no avenue for people trying to, for example, front or establish shell companies,” the minister explained.

Beyond oil and gas, Minister Bharrat emphasized that the 2026 conference will broaden discussions to include manufacturing and agro-processing, sectors he believes are essential for Guyana’s long-term economic transformation. He urged Guyanese to support more locally produced goods rather than relying heavily on imports.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo has become one of the region’s premier events, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore developments in energy and logistics. The 2026 event will feature workshops, panel discussions, and expanded networking opportunities designed to strengthen collaboration across the sector.

PUBLIC TRUST IN POLICE FRAGILE,  MINISTER WALROND DECLARES ZERO TOLERANCE FOR POLICE MALPRACTICE
MULTIPLE FUEL-SMUGGLING OPERATIONS LINKED TO GUYANA, FUEL SEIZED IN TWO SEPARATE RAIDS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
