MP PRIMUS CHIDES PPP/C OVER REDUCED BUDGET FOR CULTURE, YOUTH AND SPORT SECTOR

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Odessa Primus, delivered a scathing assessment of Budget 2026, accusing the administration of neglecting the very sectors that define Guyana’s national identity.

Primus, a veteran cultural artist herself, argued that while the government touts a “Putting People First” theme, the fiscal reality for artists, athletes, and youth tells a different story.

The “Vanishing” Budget

Primus drew immediate attention to the numbers, highlighting a significant decrease in the ministry’s funding. She noted that the allocation has dropped from $8 billion in 2025 to $6 billion in 2026.

Smallest Slice of the Pie: Primus pointed out that the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport received the smallest allocation of any ministry in the $1.558 trillion budget.

Primus pointed out that the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport received the smallest allocation of any ministry in the $1.558 trillion budget. The 70% Disconnect: She argued that these sectors serve over 70% of the population yet are treated as low priorities. “You could imagine 70 percent of the people are only given the smallest part of anything,” Primus remarked. “This cannot be a government that is putting the people first.”

“Bereft of Policies”: The Copyright Crisis

A central pillar of the MP’s critique was the absence of modern copyright legislation. She contended that without legal protection for intellectual property, Guyanese artists remain vulnerable to exploitation and poverty.

“We, the artistes in this country, have no copyright laws,” Primus stated. She argued that the government avoids enacting such laws—and formal youth and sport policies—because “policy defines goals” and “facilitates evaluation,” something she claims the ministry avoids to escape accountability.

Honoring Cultural Pioneers

Primus lamented the systemic neglect of Guyanese icons, noting that many cultural giants such as The Mighty Rebel, Henry Rodney, and Habib Khan died without the national recognition or financial security they deserved.

She also highlighted the ongoing struggle of Annette Arjoon-Martins, widow of the late Dave Martins, who has faced “unsuccessful” attempts to engage the government in erecting a statue for the “Not A Blade of Grass” singer near the Demerara Bridge.

Minister Ramson: “Opening Five Stadiums in 2026”

In a spirited defense of his ministry, Charles Ramson Jr. rejected the notion of neglect, focusing instead on the government’s massive “stadium-led” development strategy. He argued that the administration has undertaken historic infrastructure projects that will transform the sporting landscape forever.

Key Government Defense Points:

Stadium Blitz: Minister Ramson confirmed that five new stadiums are being completed under his tenure.

Minister Ramson confirmed that are being completed under his tenure. Inaugural Opening: He announced that the first of these major stadiums will be officially opened this Saturday, February 7th .

He announced that the first of these major stadiums will be officially opened this . Global Hub: Ramson asserted that these facilities position Guyana as a premier regional hub for international cricket, football, and track and field, providing youth with world-class stages to showcase their talent.

While the Minister focused on the “huge undertakings” of concrete and lights, MP Primus maintained that without copyright laws and human-centered policies, the buildings would remain “monuments to neglect” for the actual creators and athletes who use them.

