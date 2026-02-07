Sunday, February 8, 2026
HomeNewsMP PRIMUS CHIDES PPP/C OVER REDUCED BUDGET FOR CULTURE, YOUTH AND SPORT...
NewsPolitics

MP PRIMUS CHIDES PPP/C OVER REDUCED BUDGET FOR CULTURE, YOUTH AND SPORT SECTOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
66

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Odessa Primus, delivered a scathing assessment of Budget 2026, accusing the administration of neglecting the very sectors that define Guyana’s national identity.

Primus, a veteran cultural artist herself, argued that while the government touts a “Putting People First” theme, the fiscal reality for artists, athletes, and youth tells a different story.

The “Vanishing” Budget

Primus drew immediate attention to the numbers, highlighting a significant decrease in the ministry’s funding. She noted that the allocation has dropped from $8 billion in 2025 to $6 billion in 2026.

  • Smallest Slice of the Pie: Primus pointed out that the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport received the smallest allocation of any ministry in the $1.558 trillion budget.
  • The 70% Disconnect: She argued that these sectors serve over 70% of the population yet are treated as low priorities. “You could imagine 70 percent of the people are only given the smallest part of anything,” Primus remarked. “This cannot be a government that is putting the people first.”

“Bereft of Policies”: The Copyright Crisis

A central pillar of the MP’s critique was the absence of modern copyright legislation. She contended that without legal protection for intellectual property, Guyanese artists remain vulnerable to exploitation and poverty.

“We, the artistes in this country, have no copyright laws,” Primus stated. She argued that the government avoids enacting such laws—and formal youth and sport policies—because “policy defines goals” and “facilitates evaluation,” something she claims the ministry avoids to escape accountability.

Honoring Cultural Pioneers

Primus lamented the systemic neglect of Guyanese icons, noting that many cultural giants such as The Mighty Rebel, Henry Rodney, and Habib Khan died without the national recognition or financial security they deserved.

She also highlighted the ongoing struggle of Annette Arjoon-Martins, widow of the late Dave Martins, who has faced “unsuccessful” attempts to engage the government in erecting a statue for the “Not A Blade of Grass” singer near the Demerara Bridge.

Minister Ramson: “Opening Five Stadiums in 2026”

In a spirited defense of his ministry, Charles Ramson Jr. rejected the notion of neglect, focusing instead on the government’s massive “stadium-led” development strategy. He argued that the administration has undertaken historic infrastructure projects that will transform the sporting landscape forever.

Key Government Defense Points:

  • Stadium Blitz: Minister Ramson confirmed that five new stadiums are being completed under his tenure.
  • Inaugural Opening: He announced that the first of these major stadiums will be officially opened this Saturday, February 7th.
  • Global Hub: Ramson asserted that these facilities position Guyana as a premier regional hub for international cricket, football, and track and field, providing youth with world-class stages to showcase their talent.

While the Minister focused on the “huge undertakings” of concrete and lights, MP Primus maintained that without copyright laws and human-centered policies, the buildings would remain “monuments to neglect” for the actual creators and athletes who use them.

Previous article
GOVERNMENT IN RECEIPT OF OTHER EXTRADTION REQUESTS – COURT HEARS
Next article
Exclusive: HARRAGIN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER DPP RECOMMENDS NO CHARGES IN CYBERCRIME PROBE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CITY HALL LAUNCHES ANOTHER RATES AMNESTY INITIATIVE

NO BASIS THAT MIN. OF NATURAL RESOURCES UNLAWFULLY GRANTED PETROLEUM LICENSE...