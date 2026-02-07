Sunday, February 8, 2026
GOVERNMENT IN RECEIPT OF OTHER EXTRADTION REQUESTS – COURT HEARS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A significant disclosure emerged in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday during the ongoing extradition proceedings for Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed. Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, testified that local authorities have received a separate extradition request from the United States, dated November 26, 2025.

The revelation came during cross-examination by defense attorney Siand Dhurjon, who probed the Permanent Secretary on the handling and timing of diplomatic documents. Roopchand-Edwards confirmed that this second request is entirely separate and not tied to the charges currently facing the Mohameds.

“Bombshell” Disclosure and Claims of Bias

Outside the courtroom, the Mohameds’ legal team characterized the testimony as a “bombshell,” arguing that the government’s handling of the two requests exposes a double standard.

Attorney Dhurjon highlighted that the request for the Mohameds was acted upon within days of its receipt on October 30, 2025, whereas the November request involving another individual has seemingly seen no public movement or official disclosure.

“I think the case is clear,” Dhurjon stated, suggesting that the rapid acceleration of the Mohameds’ case, contrasted with the silence surrounding the November request, supports the defense’s claim that the proceedings are a “lawful exercise of executive discretion” being used to target political opponents.

Prosecution’s Rebuttal

The prosecution, led by Terrence Williams, dismissed the defense’s claims as an attempt to “make a mountain out of a molehill.” Williams argued that:

  • Independence of Cases: One extradition request has no legal bearing on the timeline of another.
  • Confidentiality: It is standard practice not to disclose the names of individuals in extradition requests until a “Authority to Proceed” is issued or an arrest is made.
  • Treaty Obligations: The prosecution maintains that the state is simply fulfilling its international obligations under the Guyana-U.S. extradition treaty.

Witness Testimony Continued

During her time on the stand, Roopchand-Edwards also denied suggestions that she was instructed by Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd to bypass standard timelines to facilitate a “rapid order” for the Mohameds. She maintained that she followed established protocols upon receiving the initial documents on the night of October 30.

The defense has been vocal about the timing of the arrests, which occurred just as Azruddin Mohamed was preparing to take his seat as Leader of the Opposition following the 2025 General Elections.

The proceedings have been adjourned by Magistrate Judy Latchman to Monday, February 9, 2026, when the cross-examination of the Permanent Secretary is expected to continue.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
