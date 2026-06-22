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Charlize Hernandez and Simon Brusch Crowned at Inaugural Sown to Shine Agriculture Pageant

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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MON REPOS, EAST COAST DEMERARA — Charlize Hernandez and Simon Brusch were on Friday evening crowned Miss and Mr. Sown to Shine 2026 at the inaugural Mr. and Miss Sown to Shine Agriculture Pageant, hosted by the Student Council of the Guyana School of Agriculture.

The pageant, held at the Guyana School of Agriculture campus on June 19, was created to promote agriculture among young Guyanese through a competitive format that welcomed both male and female contestants — making it distinct from traditional single-category pageantry.

The Winners

In the female category, Charlize Hernandez took the title of Miss Sown to Shine 2026, with Ashanti Braithwaite named First Runner-Up and Jinevia Rollins Second Runner-Up.

In the male category, Simon Brusch was crowned Mr. Sown to Shine 2026, with Okemmy Pestano named Runner-Up.

Speaking after his crowning, Brusch said the title carries meaning beyond competition.

“Being crowned Mr. Sown to Shine 2026 is more than just winning a title,” he said. “It is a symbol of dedication, confidence, and perseverance. This achievement has given me the opportunity to represent my class with pride, meet new people, and create lasting memories. It has also provided me with a platform to inspire others — especially young people — to believe in themselves and pursue their goals.”

He added: “This experience has shown me that hard work and determination can lead to success, making this crown a meaningful and unforgettable accomplishment.”

Charlize Hernandez reflected on what the pageant journey contributed to her development.

“Participating in Miss Sown to Shine has been a truly enriching experience that has contributed greatly to my personal growth,” she said. “Through this journey, I have developed a stronger sense of discipline and a deeper appreciation for respect in both my actions and interactions with others.”

She said the experience strengthened her resolve going forward.

“It has strengthened my determination and motivated me to work harder toward my goals. This experience has inspired me to remain committed, focused, and resilient as I continue striving for excellence in all that I do,” Hernandez said.

Agriculture Through Costume

The highlight of the evening was the Creative Wear Segment, in which contestants designed and modelled elaborate costumes representing specific sectors of Guyana’s agricultural industry. Delegates represented aquaculture, apiculture, horticulture, forestry, fruit and vegetable production, and hydrometeorology — each explaining the significance of their chosen sector to the audience as they took to the stage, accompanied by local soca music.

The segment combined performance, education, and spectacle in a format the organisers described as bringing agriculture to life through creativity and culture.

The pageant also included Introduction, Talent, Evening Wear, and Question and Answer segments, with scores across all categories determining the final standings.

The Purpose

The Student Council launched the pageant with the aim of making agriculture more visible and appealing to young Guyanese. The newly crowned Mr. and Miss Sown to Shine will serve as youth ambassadors for the agricultural sector over the coming year.

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