MOTHER OF TWIN GIRLS KILLED IN MAHDIA DORM FIRE SUES STATE FOR $900M

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana Dormitory Fire Compensation Case:

The grieving mother of 15-year-old twin daughters who perished in the 2023 Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of 20 students, has filed a $900 million lawsuit against the State.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence, arguing that authorities failed to provide adequate safety measures and response mechanisms to prevent the tragedy. The devastating fire sparked national outrage, prompting calls for improved fire safety regulations in school dormitories.

As legal proceedings unfold, questions of accountability and justice for the families affected remain at the forefront.

Tiana Cole has more on this lawsuit.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
