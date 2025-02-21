Friday, February 21, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR RIGOROUS MIGRATION POLICY AMID REGIONAL CRISIS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana Immigration and Security Concerns:

President Irfaan Ali has admitted that Guyana is feeling the effects of the growing migrant crisis as the country grapples with rising arrivals.

While reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to humanitarian support, President Ali stressed the urgent need for a structured migration policy to manage national security risks and social costs effectively.

With migrants seeking refuge due to economic hardships and political instability in neighboring countries, Guyana faces increased pressure on social services, housing, and employment sectors. The government is now exploring policies to ensure a balanced approach, prioritizing security, economic sustainability, and social integration.

As migration continues to be a global challenge, all eyes are on Guyana’s handling of this issue in the coming months.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing story.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
