As the world prepares to observe International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, Dahlia Richmond, Miss Congeniality and a Youth Development Guyana representative emphasize the urgent need for greater male involvement in addressing societal issues like domestic violence.

Richmond asserts that men must play an active role in breaking cycles of abuse and fostering a society where women feel safe, respected, and empowered.

Get the full details in Antonio Dey’s report.

