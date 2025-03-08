UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA’S OPEN DAY AND JOB EXPO A HUGE SUCCESS

The University of Guyana (UG) successfully wrapped up its two-day Open Day and Job Fair on Friday, providing students and job seekers with career opportunities, networking, and insights into academic programs.

The event featured leading employers, industry experts, and recruiters, offering on-the-spot interviews, career guidance, and internship opportunities to attendees. Participants also explored UG’s diverse academic programs, gaining firsthand information on educational pathways and professional development.

Antonio Dey was on the ground and filed this report

