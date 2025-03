On Friday, the Ministry of Legal Affairs hosted a close-out workshop for the Support of the Criminal Justice System Programme, marking a significant step in judicial reform efforts.

The initiative aims to strengthen Guyana’s criminal justice system, enhance legal efficiency, and improve access to justice for all citizens. Key stakeholders gathered to review progress, discuss challenges, and outline how to sustain justice sector improvements.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report.

Like this: Like Loading...