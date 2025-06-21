Saturday, June 21, 2025
HomeNewsMOHAMED’S WIN PARTY SPARKS CONTROVERSY OVER USE OF JAGUAR SYMBOL
NewsPolitics

MOHAMED’S WIN PARTY SPARKS CONTROVERSY OVER USE OF JAGUAR SYMBOL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
516

Controversy Brews Over New Political Party’s Use of National Symbol

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News


Just hours after announcing the formation of his political party “We Invest in Nationhood (WIN),” presidential hopeful Azadin Muhammad is already facing criticism—this time over his party’s use of Guyana’s national animal, the jaguar, as its official symbol.

The newly launched party, stylized as WIN and branded in blue, black, and white, unveiled the jaguar emblem alongside its platform, intended to represent strength, nation-building, and resilience. But the move has sparked backlash, particularly from Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the National Protected Areas Commission, Robert Persaud.

In a Facebook post, Persaud described the use of the jaguar in a partisan context as deeply problematic.

“They [national symbols] reflect our shared history, culture, and pride. Using them for political purposes undermines their meaning and divides the very people they’re meant to unite,” he wrote.

Persaud emphasized that the jaguar, long considered a symbol of national strength and unity, should remain above party politics.

“Turning it into a party logo strips it of that shared meaning and attempts to make it something small, partisan, and exclusive,” he added.

While this is not the first instance of political parties leveraging national imagery, the criticism revives an old debate. In the early 2000s, the Rise Organize And Rebuild (ROAR) Party used a rampant jaguar overlaid on the map of Guyana. During the 2020 elections, the Citizenship Initiative (TCI) adopted the Victoria lily—Guyana’s national flower—as its emblem.

Despite the controversy, Muhammad appears undeterred. On May 27, he officially declared his candidacy for the 2025 General and Regional Elections, promising a new brand of leadership aimed at unifying and modernizing Guyana. However, analysts predict increased scrutiny from the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), especially as the elections draw nearer.

As the debate continues, the broader question remains: Should national symbols be fair game in politics, or are they sacred representations of shared identity?

Previous article
‘PAPER SHORTS’ MURDER INVESTIGATION RE-OPENED,AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS HE’S BEING CEASELESSLY TARGETED
Next article
JAGDEO NOW SAYS OPPOSITION PARTIES NO MATCH FOR THE PPP/C, CLAIMS ONLY PPP/C HAS COMPETENCY AND SKILL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA COULD SOON REBUILD NEW ALUMINA PLANT – MINISTER VICKRAM

60 JOINT SERVICES MEMBERS AWARDED