JAGDEO NOW SAYS OPPOSITION PARTIES NO MATCH FOR THE PPP/C, CLAIMS ONLY PPP/C HAS COMPETENCY AND SKILL

PPP CONFIDENT AHEAD OF 2025 ELECTIONS – JAGDEO SAYS OPPOSITION ‘NO MATCH’ FOR PARTY’S TRACK RECORD

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News



With the 2025 General and Regional Elections just months away, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, is declaring his party the clear front-runner, boldly stating that the opposition poses “no match” for the PPP.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Jagdeo doubled down on previous remarks that the ruling party will not approach the upcoming elections with complacency, despite its confidence in victory. He urged voters to scrutinize all candidates before making decisions at the polls.

“Contrast the opposition with the Irfaan Ali–Mark Phillips ticket, supported by a party that has always kept its promises to the people,” Jagdeo stated, suggesting that trust and competency lie solely with the PPPC.

The former President criticized opposition parties for lacking what he described as “skill, competency, and credibility,” arguing that their policy proposals were feeble and that their manifestos amounted to little more than an afterthought.

“They’re not trustworthy. They plan not to implement anything,” Jagdeo claimed.

Confident in a PPP victory, Jagdeo maintained that the party takes a measured and strategic approach to policymaking, saying, “We study things carefully before we do it because we know we have to fulfill our promises.”

When asked whether President Irfaan Ali should participate in a public debate with other presidential hopefuls, the General Secretary responded with skepticism.

“I’m not worried about his performance,” Jagdeo said. “But if I were to advise him whether to participate or not, I would say no.”

The 2025 elections, scheduled for September 1, are expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in recent history, with both major parties intensifying their outreach and messaging.

