‘PAPER SHORTS’ MURDER INVESTIGATION RE-OPENED,AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS HE’S BEING CEASELESSLY TARGETED

Fresh Probe into 2021 Paper Shorts Murder Sparks Political Firestorm

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News



More than three years after the daylight execution of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts”, police have officially reopened the case, and the renewed investigation has already drawn controversy and political allegations.

Following the reopening, authorities summoned prominent figures for questioning, including social media commentator Mikuel Rodrigues, better known as “Guyanese Critic”, and convicted drug trafficker Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, a close associate of the slain Fagundes. Both men had been previously linked to public commentary or speculation surrounding the killing.

Now, presidential aspirant Azruddin Mohamed has publicly alleged that the investigation may be politically motivated. In a Facebook statement, Mohamed denied any involvement in the case:

“I have never been named a person of interest or a suspect in any murder investigation… The Guyana Police Force also publicly confirmed that I was never a suspect.”

Mohamed further referenced a 2022 Regional Security System (RSS) report, which stated there was no evidence of corruption or a cover-up in the initial handling of the case. He has pledged full cooperation with what he termed a “fair and credible investigation.”

When asked on Thursday about the renewed probe, Vice President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo offered limited comment:

“I don’t follow up with the police investigation, but I hope we find out the truth.”

The original killing occurred on March 21, 2021, when Fagundes was gunned down by two armed men while approaching a vehicle outside a Main Street nightspot. The SUV belonged to Roger Khan, who later claimed he believed he was the intended target.

Police had initially issued a wanted bulletin for Rondel “Killer” Bacchus, who turned himself in but was released without charges. Bacchus later maintained his innocence in an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News:

“I don’t have no knowledge [about the killing]… If I kill a man, I kill a man. But I didn’t do this.”

To date, no one has been charged in connection with the crime. President Dr. Irfaan Ali had previously confirmed that a key piece of evidence had been sent to the FBI for further analysis; however, no public updates have been provided since then.

As the case reopens, political observers say it could become a flashpoint in the run-up to the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, especially with presidential hopefuls like Mohamed alleging political persecution.

