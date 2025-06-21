Saturday, June 21, 2025
HomeCrime‘PAPER SHORTS’ MURDER INVESTIGATION RE-OPENED,AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS HE’S BEING CEASELESSLY TARGETED
CrimeNews

‘PAPER SHORTS’ MURDER INVESTIGATION RE-OPENED,AZRUDDIN MOHAMED SAYS HE’S BEING CEASELESSLY TARGETED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3500

Fresh Probe into 2021 Paper Shorts Murder Sparks Political Firestorm

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News


More than three years after the daylight execution of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts”, police have officially reopened the case, and the renewed investigation has already drawn controversy and political allegations.

Following the reopening, authorities summoned prominent figures for questioning, including social media commentator Mikuel Rodrigues, better known as “Guyanese Critic”, and convicted drug trafficker Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, a close associate of the slain Fagundes. Both men had been previously linked to public commentary or speculation surrounding the killing.

Now, presidential aspirant Azruddin Mohamed has publicly alleged that the investigation may be politically motivated. In a Facebook statement, Mohamed denied any involvement in the case:

“I have never been named a person of interest or a suspect in any murder investigation… The Guyana Police Force also publicly confirmed that I was never a suspect.”

Mohamed further referenced a 2022 Regional Security System (RSS) report, which stated there was no evidence of corruption or a cover-up in the initial handling of the case. He has pledged full cooperation with what he termed a “fair and credible investigation.”

When asked on Thursday about the renewed probe, Vice President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo offered limited comment:

“I don’t follow up with the police investigation, but I hope we find out the truth.”

The original killing occurred on March 21, 2021, when Fagundes was gunned down by two armed men while approaching a vehicle outside a Main Street nightspot. The SUV belonged to Roger Khan, who later claimed he believed he was the intended target.

Police had initially issued a wanted bulletin for Rondel “Killer” Bacchus, who turned himself in but was released without charges. Bacchus later maintained his innocence in an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News:

“I don’t have no knowledge [about the killing]… If I kill a man, I kill a man. But I didn’t do this.”

To date, no one has been charged in connection with the crime. President Dr. Irfaan Ali had previously confirmed that a key piece of evidence had been sent to the FBI for further analysis; however, no public updates have been provided since then.

As the case reopens, political observers say it could become a flashpoint in the run-up to the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, especially with presidential hopefuls like Mohamed alleging political persecution.

Previous article
AFC CITES BROKEN ACCORD, FAILED NEGOTIATION THAT ENDED APNU COALITION TALKS
Next article
MOHAMED’S WIN PARTY SPARKS CONTROVERSY OVER USE OF JAGUAR SYMBOL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

INMATE WHO SET FIRE IN BRICKDAM LOCKUPS CHARGED

‘MY SON DIED A PAINFUL DEATH; FIND HIS KILLER’ FATHER PLEADS