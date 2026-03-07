Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeNewsMOHAMEDS' LOSE HIGH COURT BID TO RESTORE CAMBIO LICENCE
News

MOHAMEDS’ LOSE HIGH COURT BID TO RESTORE CAMBIO LICENCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
278

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a significant legal blow to businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, the High Court on Thursday, March 5, 2026, dismissed their application to overturn the Bank of Guyana’s 2024 decision to revoke their foreign currency cambio license.

Justice Damone Younge ruled that the central bank acted within its legal mandate when it canceled Confidential Cambio’s license following major international sanctions.

The Ruling: Three Key Legal Pillars

Justice Younge’s decision rested on several critical findings that affirmed the Bank of Guyana’s (BoG) authority under the Dealers in Foreign Currency (Licensing) Act:

  1. “Fit and Proper” Standard: The Court ruled that the BoG was duty-bound to consider the U.S. OFAC sanctions imposed on the Mohameds in June 2024. Under Guyanese law, the Bank must assess the “character and antecedents” of license holders. The sanctions, which alleged massive gold smuggling and bribery, directly disqualified the duo as “fit and proper” persons to handle foreign currency.
  2. Due Process Upheld: The Judge rejected the defense’s argument that the Mohameds were denied a right to be heard. Evidence showed the Bank had formally invited the businessmen to a hearing on June 12, 2024. Despite confirming their attendance, they failed to show up. “They were given a reasonable opportunity to be heard,” the Judge noted.
  3. Significant Delay: The Court highlighted that the judicial review was filed nearly a year after the revocation. Furthermore, because the license in question had already expired by the time the case reached the court, Justice Younge noted it was legally impossible to “restore” a non-existent permit.

Broader Context: The Extradition and Gold Scheme

The dismissal of the cambio case is part of a larger web of legal challenges facing the Mohameds:

  • U.S. Indictment: In November 2025, a federal grand jury in Miami indicted the father and son for a $50 million tax evasion and gold smuggling scheme.
  • Extradition Battle: The duo is currently fighting an extradition request to the United States. Just two months ago, in January 2026, Chief Justice Navindra Singh refused to halt the extradition inquiry, allowing it to proceed in the Magistrate’s Court.
  • Domestic Tax Charges: Interestingly, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) recently dropped separate local tax charges against the pair in late February 2026, though this did not affect the central bank’s regulatory standing.

Case Summary

PartyRepresentativeAction/Outcome
The ApplicantsDarren WadeApplication dismissed; ordered to pay $250k in costs.
The RespondentPauline Chase (BoG)Actions found to be lawful and within statutory authority.
Key DeadlineApril 10, 2026Deadline for Mohameds to pay court costs to the BoG.

Next Steps:

Attorney Darren Wade has confirmed that his clients intend to appeal the ruling to the Full Court, arguing that Justice Younge’s findings were “erroneous” in both law and fact.

Previous article
MP MAHIPAUL CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITIZE HEALTH AND SAFETY PRACTICES ON PROJECT CONSTRUCTION SITES COUNTRYWIDE
Next article
CHILD DRAGGED IN VIRAL VIDEO, MINISTER SAYS RIGHTS OF CHILDREN MUST BE UPHELD
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

A VEILED THREAT BY VP JAGDEO? AFC LEADER OUTRIGHTLY REJECTS THE...

PRESIDENT COLLEGE ONE OF GUYANA’S PREMIER LEARNING INSTITUTION CELEBRATES ITS 40TH...