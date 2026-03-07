MP MAHIPAUL CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITIZE HEALTH AND SAFETY PRACTICES ON PROJECT CONSTRUCTION SITES COUNTRYWIDE

By| Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a scathing critique of the government’s infrastructural agenda, Ganesh Mahipaul, Member of Parliament for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has labeled Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) a “major deficiency” in the execution of state projects. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2026, Mahipaul argued that a culture of negligence is costing lives and demanded an immediate overhaul of how construction sites are monitored nationwide.

The MP’s remarks were fueled by the recent tragic drowning of two children in Melanie, East Coast Demerara, an area currently undergoing significant construction work managed by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

A Pattern of Preventable Tragedies

Mahipaul expressed “hurt and anger” over what he described as a systemic failure by executing agencies to secure project sites near residential communities.

The Melanie Incident: The MP linked the deaths of the two children directly to a lack of safety precautions at the GWI construction site. He argued that simple measures—such as proper fencing, signage, and hazard mitigation—could have prevented the tragedy.

Mandate of Care: Mahipaul asserted that the government and its agencies have a legal and moral mandate to ensure that operations take place in a way that "in all likelihood, accidents can be prevented."

Systemic Neglect: According to the APNU member, this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend where speed of execution is prioritized over the safety of workers and the public.

Resource Wealth vs. Safety Standards

With Guyana’s rapidly increasing oil revenues, Mahipaul argued that there is no longer a financial excuse for subpar safety standards.

“Not focusing on health and safety measures should be a thing of the past. We have the resources through oil revenue to ensure that proper standards and monitoring techniques are adhered to.” — MP Ganesh Mahipaul

He noted that the current administration has the fiscal space to hire more inspectors, invest in advanced monitoring technology, and provide specialized safety training to contractors, yet these areas remain underfunded or ignored.

Demands for Accountability and Reform

The APNU is calling for several immediate changes to the government’s infrastructural framework:

Proposed Reform Expected Outcome Strict Monitoring Independent inspectors to conduct daily audits of active sites. Contractor Accountability Heavy fines and blacklisting for firms that violate OHS protocols. Remedial Training Mandatory safety certification for all contractors bidding on state projects. Public Safety Buffer Mandatory physical barriers between construction zones and residential areas.

“Knowledge and Training” as the Remedy

Mahipaul concluded by stating that while “incompetence” is a harsh word, it can be remedied with the right focus on education. He urged the government to stop viewing monitoring as a burden and instead see it as a critical component of national development.

As the country undergoes an unprecedented construction boom, the APNU warns that without a shift in focus, more Guyanese families will be left to mourn preventable losses.

