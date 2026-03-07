Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeNewsMP MAHIPAUL CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITIZE HEALTH AND SAFETY PRACTICES ON...
NewsPolitics

MP MAHIPAUL CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITIZE HEALTH AND SAFETY PRACTICES ON PROJECT CONSTRUCTION SITES COUNTRYWIDE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
54

By| Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a scathing critique of the government’s infrastructural agenda, Ganesh Mahipaul, Member of Parliament for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has labeled Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) a “major deficiency” in the execution of state projects. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2026, Mahipaul argued that a culture of negligence is costing lives and demanded an immediate overhaul of how construction sites are monitored nationwide.

The MP’s remarks were fueled by the recent tragic drowning of two children in Melanie, East Coast Demerara, an area currently undergoing significant construction work managed by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

A Pattern of Preventable Tragedies

Mahipaul expressed “hurt and anger” over what he described as a systemic failure by executing agencies to secure project sites near residential communities.

  • The Melanie Incident: The MP linked the deaths of the two children directly to a lack of safety precautions at the GWI construction site. He argued that simple measures—such as proper fencing, signage, and hazard mitigation—could have prevented the tragedy.
  • Mandate of Care: Mahipaul asserted that the government and its agencies have a legal and moral mandate to ensure that operations take place in a way that “in all likelihood, accidents can be prevented.”
  • Systemic Neglect: According to the APNU member, this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend where speed of execution is prioritized over the safety of workers and the public.

Resource Wealth vs. Safety Standards

With Guyana’s rapidly increasing oil revenues, Mahipaul argued that there is no longer a financial excuse for subpar safety standards.

“Not focusing on health and safety measures should be a thing of the past. We have the resources through oil revenue to ensure that proper standards and monitoring techniques are adhered to.”MP Ganesh Mahipaul

He noted that the current administration has the fiscal space to hire more inspectors, invest in advanced monitoring technology, and provide specialized safety training to contractors, yet these areas remain underfunded or ignored.

Demands for Accountability and Reform

The APNU is calling for several immediate changes to the government’s infrastructural framework:

Proposed ReformExpected Outcome
Strict MonitoringIndependent inspectors to conduct daily audits of active sites.
Contractor AccountabilityHeavy fines and blacklisting for firms that violate OHS protocols.
Remedial TrainingMandatory safety certification for all contractors bidding on state projects.
Public Safety BufferMandatory physical barriers between construction zones and residential areas.

“Knowledge and Training” as the Remedy

Mahipaul concluded by stating that while “incompetence” is a harsh word, it can be remedied with the right focus on education. He urged the government to stop viewing monitoring as a burden and instead see it as a critical component of national development.

As the country undergoes an unprecedented construction boom, the APNU warns that without a shift in focus, more Guyanese families will be left to mourn preventable losses.

Previous article
GOVT’S MOVE TO SEND CUBAN BRIGADE PACKING WILL WORSEN HEALTHCARE CRISIS—WIN MP’S PRIMUS AND DR. RICHARDS
Next article
MOHAMEDS’ LOSE HIGH COURT BID TO RESTORE CAMBIO LICENCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

REHABILITATION THROUGH PROGRAMMES BEST BET FOR PRISONERS – BENN

PARENTS OUTRAGED WITH PRIVATE SCHOOLS RESPONSE TO COVID-19