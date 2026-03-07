Saturday, March 7, 2026
CHILD DRAGGED IN VIRAL VIDEO, MINISTER SAYS RIGHTS OF CHILDREN MUST BE UPHELD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As national outrage continues to intensify over the physical manhandling of a 15-year-old schoolgirl by state welfare officers, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has broken her silence to offer a firm guarantee: the rights of the child will be the priority, and those found culpable will face the consequences.

The incident, which occurred near the Route 45 Bus Park, was captured in a viral video that showed two officers from the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) dragging the teenager along the roadway. The footage has since become a flashpoint for a broader debate on state-sanctioned violence and the competence of Guyana’s welfare system.

Commitment to “Dignity and Rights”

Speaking on the matter on Friday, March 6, 2026, Minister Persaud sought to reassure the public that the government does not condone the behavior seen in the footage.

  • Zero Tolerance for Violations: The Minister stated emphatically that anyone found to have violated the child’s rights or dignity will be held strictly accountable.
  • Due Process: While the public has called for immediate dismissal, Dr. Persaud emphasized that the investigation must follow established legal and administrative protocols to ensure any disciplinary action is legally sound.
  • The “Gaps” in the System: In a candid admission, the Minister acknowledged that there are “gaps” within the current child protection framework. She noted that work is already underway to identify and “fix” the weaknesses that allowed such an intervention to occur.

The Investigation: Police Involvement

The case has now moved beyond a simple internal HR matter. HGP Nightly News has confirmed that the teenager and her mother have officially met with the Guyana Police Force.

  • Police Probe: Investigators are reviewing CCTV and social media footage to determine whether criminal charges, such as assault, apply to the officers involved.
  • Statements Taken: Formal statements were taken from the victim and her mother on Thursday, providing the first-hand account of the physical struggle that led to the girl being dragged and her hair pulled.

Operational Failures: A Question of Procedure

Minister Persaud underscored that when dealing with children—especially in public spaces—there are specific, sensitive procedures that welfare officers are trained to follow. The video suggests a complete departure from these “best practices.”

“We have to ensure that proper systems and procedures are adhered to when dealing with children. The dignity of the child must remain at the center of every intervention.”Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services

Status of the Case (As of March 6, 2026)

StakeholderAction Taken / Current Status
The Welfare OfficersPlaced on administrative leave pending the inquiry.
Ministry of Human ServicesInternal investigation led by the Permanent Secretary.
Guyana Police ForceActive criminal investigation into the use of force.
The VictimMeeting with investigators; receiving support.

The incident has triggered a wave of “soul-searching” within the Ministry, with many calling for a complete overhaul of how truancy and street-level interventions are conducted.

