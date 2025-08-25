MOHAMED VOWS TO PROTECT TAXPAYERS’ MONEY, PROMISES BETTER EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE AND JOBS

BARTICA, Region Seven – We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed on Sunday told supporters that if elected, his government would not waste taxpayers’ money and would instead focus on fixing the core issues of education, healthcare, and housing.

Speaking to a large gathering at Odwin’s Square, Bartica, Mohamed said his campaign stands apart from others because it is built on genuine support, not “rented crowds.” “I came here with just four persons, not a single boat… We don’t rent a crowd. And when we take office, we [will not] waste taxpayers’ money to rent a crowd,” he declared, drawing cheers from residents.

Mohamed accused the major parties of exploiting Indigenous communities by bussing them into rallies and treating them as commodities. “They treat our Indigenous people like animals… trucks open until the sun, the rain,” he said, promising to restore dignity and respect.

He insisted WIN’s strength comes from grassroots backing, noting that villagers in remote riverine communities have already pledged their support, many telling him that no president had ever visited them before. The businessman-turned-politician outlined a wide slate of promises for ordinary Guyanese. He pledged to modernize schools across the country to ensure that children in outlying regions receive the same quality of education as those in Region Four.

He committed to raising pensions to $100,000 monthly, increasing public assistance and disability grants, and ensuring hospitals and health centers are properly supplied. He also vowed to expand healthcare services for the elderly and vulnerable.

Mohamed promised to create more opportunities through salary increases, job creation, and youth development programs. “We will increase public servants [by] 50%… We want to see our single mothers, our farmers, our miners, all living a better life,” he told the crowd. Plans also include establishing technical institutes and launching a development bank to support small businesses.

With 17,846 voters in Region Seven, Mohamed urged residents to be vigilant on election day, warning against any attempts at tampering. “No rigging… you’ll protect the ballots, you’ll protect the people of this country,” he said, appealing directly to the crowd’s role in safeguarding their future.

