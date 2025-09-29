POLICE SAYS BOTH ‘GIVERS AND TAKERS’ OF BRIBES WILL FACE JUSTICE

Georgetown, Guyana – September 29, 2025 – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is turning up the heat on corruption, warning that bribery, whether offering or accepting, is a serious criminal offence that will not be tolerated. The message comes amid what the Force says is a worrying rise in attempts by members of the public to influence officers through cash payments or so-called “tokens of appreciation.”

Police officials stressed that bribery is not a harmless shortcut but an act that erodes public trust, undermines the rule of law, and damages the very foundation of justice in Guyana. Both parties, the person offering and the officer accepting, are equally culpable under the law and could face prosecution.

In line with its zero-tolerance policy, the GPF said it has strong internal systems to root out corruption within its ranks, while also urging the public to reject bribery outright. Citizens are being called on to report any cases of bribery or attempted bribery directly to the Commissioner of Police Secretariat using hotline numbers 227-1611 ext. 4001, 225-6411, 225-2700, or 600-3019.

The Force reminded the public that every police officer is trained to serve with professionalism, integrity, impartiality, and dedication, and that any breach of these values weakens public confidence in law enforcement. At the same time, the government has bolstered accountability by mandating the use of body cameras for all ranks stationed at ports of entry, ensuring greater transparency in interactions with travellers.

Reiterating its call for integrity on both sides of the law, the Police Force declared that corruption has no place in society. Only through shared accountability between citizens and law enforcement, the GPF said, can Guyana build a system grounded in justice and fairness.

