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APNU SAYS GUYANA MUST NOT ABANDON CUBA AMID CARICOM STATEMENT ROW

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HGP Nightly News – A Partnership for National Unity, APNU, says Guyana should continue to maintain strong relations with Cuba while balancing its wider international partnerships, including its relationship with the United States.

The issue was raised during APNU’s weekly press conference on Friday, following questions about Guyana’s decision to reserve its position on a recent CARICOM statement dealing with measures imposed on Cuba.

Responding on behalf of the coalition, Member of Parliament Juretha Fernandes said APNU’s position remains consistent with comments previously made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton.

According to Fernandes, Norton had already made clear that Guyana should not abandon a country that has historically supported it.

She said APNU believes Guyana’s relationship with Cuba must be viewed through the lens of longstanding diplomatic ties, cooperation, and assistance given to Guyana over the years.

Fernandes also rejected the idea that supporting Cuba should automatically be interpreted as being against the United States.

She said Guyana is capable of maintaining constructive relations with more than one international partner, and should not allow foreign policy to be reduced to choosing one side over another.

For APNU, the issue is about balance.

Fernandes said the coalition remains committed to what it views as Guyana’s traditional foreign policy principles, including respect for longstanding allies and the pursuit of diplomatic independence.

She argued that international relationships should not be shaped only by current geopolitical pressures, but by history, national interest, and principled engagement.

While APNU has not issued a new formal statement on the latest CARICOM matter, Fernandes said the party’s position on Cuba has not changed.

She said the coalition believes Guyana should maintain constructive relations with Cuba while also engaging other strategic partners in a way that protects the country’s interests.

The comments come as Guyana’s foreign policy decisions continue to attract public attention, especially as the country manages regional obligations, traditional alliances, and growing international interest linked to its economic and geopolitical position.

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