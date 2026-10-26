MOHAMED CLAIMS SPECIAL BRANCH SOURCES PROVIDED CCTV OF KITTY SHOOTING

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is claiming that persons within the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch provided him with government surveillance footage of the controversial October 12 shooting involving Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

Mohamed made the disclosure on Monday as he publicly played several recordings which he described as previously unreleased CCTV footage capturing portions of the events before, during and after the shooting.

The Opposition Leader did not identify the persons he said supplied the recordings, and his claim about their source has not been independently verified.

But if confirmed, the disclosure could raise questions about access to and handling of surveillance material potentially relevant to an ongoing criminal case.

Mohamed used the recordings to challenge several aspects of the official account of the October 12 encounter.

Narrating one section, he claimed the footage showed his vehicle travelling along Barr Street before later approaching the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road shortly before midnight.

He further alleged that footage from the intersection showed Narine emerging from a vehicle and firing in his direction.

Mohamed maintains that the recordings support his allegation that the incident was an attempt on his life.

That allegation remains disputed and has not been established by a court.

The Opposition Leader also pointed to footage which he said showed a cyclist leaving the intersection, police vehicles arriving and officers subsequently searching his car.

Mohamed disputed an earlier Government account concerning his position inside the vehicle, insisting the footage showed him seated in the front passenger seat.

He also acknowledged that his vehicle passed Narine’s Barr Street residence twice that night but denied stopping or exiting.

Mohamed rejected suggestions that his presence in the area was connected to witness intimidation, saying he was dealing with concerns surrounding a defective gate at Rama Krishna Primary School and what he considered misuse of police vehicles.

He displayed a WhatsApp call record which he said showed that he had been speaking with parents about the school issue earlier that evening.

Mohamed also confirmed that he and his associates Eugene Thorne and Mario Mohammed underwent gunshot-residue testing. He said his attorneys had not yet requested the relevant ballistic report.

The Opposition Leader announced that he intends to pursue private criminal charges against Narine by the middle of November.

However, significant evidential questions remain.

The recordings shown by Mohamed have not been independently authenticated or subjected to any publicly disclosed forensic examination, and it is unclear whether the clips presented represent the complete surveillance record of the incident.

Mohamed, Thorne and Mario Mohammed are themselves currently before the court on charges stemming from the October 12 encounter.