MCCOY SAYS HINDS IS A ‘PARASITIC’ RELIC OF ‘DANGEROUS’ RACIAL POLITICS

GEORGETOWN – In a fiery and uncompromising statement, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has chastised political activist Dr. David Hinds, accusing him of being an “ideological scavenger” clinging to a “dangerous” and outdated brand of racial politics.
In the no-holds-barred condemnation released on Thursday, McCoy declared that Guyana has “long outgrown the racial crutches” upon which Hinds’ political career limps. The Minister painted Hinds as a manipulative figure performing in a “pitiful theatre of deception,” who mistakes “noise for intellect and bitterness for bravery.”
”These ideological scavengers, parasitic in both thought and motive, continue to feed on resentment and decay, living off the toxins of division and turning race into a marketplace of manipulation,” McCoy charged in his statement.
The Minister accused Hinds of masquerading as a defender of Afro-Guyanese while callously “exploiting their historical wounds for personal survival.” McCoy argued that Hinds and his PNC/APNU associates are the “very ones who had every opportunity while in Government to transform those communities and instead abandoned them,” labelling them the real “betrayers.”
Contrasting the past with the present, McCoy asserted that the nation is now “busy building, working, producing, expanding, thriving under a PPP/C government that delivers results and not excuses.”
He dismissed Hinds and his allies as a “small circle of political rummagers scream[ing] from the margins,” and declared that “no amount of academic rambling or ethnic fearmongering will stop the momentum of a country that has already chosen unity over hatred.”
In a damning final judgment, McCoy prophesied that history will remember Hinds “not as a revolutionary but as a relic, not as a visionary but as a cynic who chose to linger in the shadows of racial discord while Guyana marched into the light of transformation.”