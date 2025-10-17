Friday, October 17, 2025
MCCOY SAYS HINDS IS A ‘PARASITIC’ RELIC OF ‘DANGEROUS’ RACIAL POLITICS

GEORGETOWN – In a fiery and uncompromising statement, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has chastised political activist Dr. David Hinds, accusing him of being an “ideological scavenger” clinging to a “dangerous” and outdated brand of racial politics.​

In the no-holds-barred condemnation released on Thursday, McCoy declared that Guyana has “long outgrown the racial crutches” upon which Hinds’ political career limps. The Minister painted Hinds as a manipulative figure performing in a “pitiful theatre of deception,” who mistakes “noise for intellect and bitterness for bravery.”

​”These ideological scavengers, parasitic in both thought and motive, continue to feed on resentment and decay, living off the toxins of division and turning race into a marketplace of manipulation,” McCoy charged in his statement.​

The Minister accused Hinds of masquerading as a defender of Afro-Guyanese while callously “exploiting their historical wounds for personal survival.” McCoy argued that Hinds and his PNC/APNU associates are the “very ones who had every opportunity while in Government to transform those communities and instead abandoned them,” labelling them the real “betrayers.”​

Contrasting the past with the present, McCoy asserted that the nation is now “busy building, working, producing, expanding, thriving under a PPP/C government that delivers results and not excuses.”

He dismissed Hinds and his allies as a “small circle of political rummagers scream[ing] from the margins,” and declared that “no amount of academic rambling or ethnic fearmongering will stop the momentum of a country that has already chosen unity over hatred.”​

In a damning final judgment, McCoy prophesied that history will remember Hinds “not as a revolutionary but as a relic, not as a visionary but as a cynic who chose to linger in the shadows of racial discord while Guyana marched into the light of transformation.”

