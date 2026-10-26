HomeArticlesMOHAMED HOLDS OFF ON BACKING GEORGE, SINGH FOR TOP JUDICIAL POSTS
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MOHAMED HOLDS OFF ON BACKING GEORGE, SINGH FOR TOP JUDICIAL POSTS

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is keeping his position under wraps on whether he will support the substantive appointments of Justice Roxane George as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Justice Navindra Singh as Chief Justice.

Pressed on the issue during his first press conference as Opposition Leader on Monday, Mohamed repeatedly said the matter would be addressed at the “right time.”

“When the right time comes, when the right time comes, I will see on that question,” Mohamed told reporters. “We will address that one on the right time.”

He did not explain what would determine that timing, whether discussions with President Irfaan Ali have taken place, or whether he has any concerns about either judicial officer.

The issue is significant because the Constitution requires agreement between the President and Opposition Leader for the substantive appointments of the Chancellor and Chief Justice.

President Ali has maintained his recommendation for Justice George to become substantive Chancellor and Justice Singh to become substantive Chief Justice. Both currently serve in those positions in an acting capacity.

Mohamed’s position could therefore become critical to whether Guyana finally secures substantive appointments to its two highest judicial offices.

The Opposition Leader was also questioned about his political relationship with the country’s other major parties.

Mohamed reiterated that WIN would not enter into an alliance with either the governing PPP/C or the PNCR, saying that position reflects what his supporters requested before the elections.

His comments came as WIN General Secretary Odessa Primus disclosed that proposed talks with the PNCR have still not been scheduled.

Primus said PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton personally contacted her requesting a meeting and promised to follow up with a date and time.

She said no further call, email or text has been received.

Primus nevertheless played down suggestions of tension between the parties, saying she believed both sides would meet if the need arose.

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